SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: soundcommerce.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de SoundCommerce no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

SoundCommerce was founded in Seattle in 2018 by Amazon and digital commerce veterans who believe that every organization should be able to "think and act like Amazon." SoundCommerce is a Retail Data Platform that accelerates business and data maturity so you can make decisions that lead to profitable growth. Our platform — built for retailers of any size or complexity — transforms your unique data infrastructure into an easy-to-use, no-code environment that’s accessible to everyone — no engineering degree required. Best of all, you have the option to take action natively from within the SoundCommerce platform or port the data over to any of the apps you already use and take action there. With SoundCommerce, retailers have confidence that every decision and dollar is driving profitable growth. Our customers (including Eddie Bauer, Bala, Bed Bath & Beyond, FTD/ProFlowers, and more) are moving form revenue-based lagging indicators to profit-based predictive indicators using the SoundCommerce platform.
Categorias:
Business
Software de inteligência de varejo

Site: soundcommerce.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com SoundCommerce. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Triple Whale

Triple Whale

triplewhale.com

Bright Data

Bright Data

brightdata.com

Repsly

Repsly

repsly.com

DataWeave

DataWeave

dataweave.com

Ai Palette

Ai Palette

aipalette.com

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

Bmatched

Bmatched

bmatched.ai

SupplyPike

SupplyPike

supplypike.com

Premise

Premise

premise.com

Scan Unlimited

Scan Unlimited

scanunlimited.com

retailMetrix

retailMetrix

retailmetrix.io

Talvez você também goste de

Teikametrics

Teikametrics

teikametrics.com

Noogata

Noogata

noogata.com

KingData

KingData

kingdata.com

Conjura

Conjura

conjura.com

Society6

Society6

society6.com

Data Impact

Data Impact

dataimpact.io

AgileMD

AgileMD

agilemd.com

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

liftigniter.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Resonate

Resonate

resonate.com

NittyGritti

NittyGritti

nittygritti.com

Daasity

Daasity

daasity.com

Explorar

Produtos

Baixar

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Usamos cookies para podermos oferecer nossos sites e melhorá-los. Ao utilizar nossos sites, você concorda com o uso de cookies.

Política de Privacidade