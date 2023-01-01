Alternativas - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
Rastreamento e análise de chamadas telefônicas e formulários da web. Otimize seu marketing e aumente o ROI em suas campanhas publicitárias PPC, SEO e offline.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (nome legal Vonage Holdings Corp.) é uma provedora americana de comunicações em nuvem empresarial de capital aberto. Com sede em Holmdel Township, Nova Jersey, a empresa foi fundada em 2001 como fornecedora de serviços de telecomunicações residenciais baseados em voz sobre protocolo de Intern...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
O sistema telefônico em nuvem e discador avançado mais inteligente. smrtPhone é uma plataforma de comunicação completa para empresas voltadas para vendas. Voz, texto, discagem avançada, gerenciamento de leads - tudo sincronizado sem esforço com seu sistema CRM.
Ringover
ringover.com
Configure uma poderosa plataforma de chamadas integrada ao seu CRM, acessível em PCs e smartphones e obtenha números em todo o mundo.
CallFire
callfire.com
Expanda seus negócios com números de telefone virtuais, IVR, transmissão de voz, serviços de mensagens de texto em massa e discagem avançada. Experimente CallFire GRATUITAMENTE!
Truly
truly.co
Conheça o sistema telefônico número 1 para equipes de vendas que rastreiam, analisam e orientam as conversas com os clientes.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Prove o ROI. Aumente as conversões. Aumente a receita. Rastreie e atribua cada lead online e offline exatamente à campanha que o está impulsionando.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa é um software de rastreamento de nível empresarial para marketing de desempenho, afiliados e parceiros. O Phonexa Suite é a tecnologia subjacente que conduz o ciclo de vida da chamada e do lead do consumidor, ajudando as equipes de marketing de desempenho a gerar ROI para marcas em canais af...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. é uma empresa pública com sede em Seattle, fundada em 2003, com mais de 300 funcionários. Marchex é uma empresa de chamadas B2B e análise de conversação. É especializada no uso de inteligência artificial e aprendizado de máquina para analisar dados de conversas entre empresas e cliente...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
O software proprietário de medição de chamadas (plataforma de análise de chamadas) da Telmetrics é construído de acordo com os padrões IEEE e RFC e apresenta vários data centers construídos com disponibilidade de nível Telco e arquitetura tolerante a falhas apoiada por processos de recuperação de de...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics é uma plataforma de medição e atribuição de marketing que conecta dados isolados de marketing, vendas, receitas e clientes para: - Fornecer uma visão completa do funil da jornada do cliente - Atribuir receita com precisão em nível de canal, campanha, conteúdo e palavra-chave - Criar ...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape é um software de automação de vendas e marketing desenvolvido especificamente que vem com recursos pré-construídos que podem ser configurados para qualquer negócio. A interface fácil de usar capacita suas equipes e consolida todos os aspectos do seu negócio em uma plataforma de IA. A Shape Sof...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Rastreamento de leads para agências e clientes de marketing O único software de rastreamento e relatório de leads em que os principais profissionais de PPC e SEO confiam para aumentar o valor para os clientes.
Cordless
cordless.io
Desbloqueie seu conteúdo de voz. Telefonia moderna para equipes de suporte ao cliente. Preenchendo a lacuna entre voz e texto.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource é líder do setor em soluções de rastreamento de chamadas, gerenciamento de leads e análise de negócios. Maximize seu investimento em marketing e obtenha resultados mensuráveis.
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Os relatórios em nuvem PBXDom podem gerar facilmente relatórios detalhados de suas atividades telefônicas ou de call center de qualquer lugar do mundo; não há necessidade de adquirir nenhum software adicional. Você pode conseguir isso instalando um coletor de PBXDom e conectando seu PBX ou call cent...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza é a primeira plataforma empresarial de rastreamento e otimização de chamadas. Para atender à crescente demanda por inteligência nas interações telefônicas, combinamos o rastreamento de chamadas tradicional com a poderosa análise de chamadas telefônicas. Convirza usa tecnologia de reconhecim...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken fornece visibilidade passo a passo do desempenho de seus representantes de vendas nas ligações para que você possa melhorar o envolvimento do cliente e fechar mais negócios.
Invoca
invoca.com
Faça login para acessar a plataforma pay-per-call da Invoca. Os anunciantes criam campanhas baseadas em chamadas e os editores ganham mais comissões por gerar chamadas.