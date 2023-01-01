Alternativas - ReviewBot
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
A plataforma de marca branca que mais cresce para agências de marketing digital. CRM, e-mail, SMS bidirecional, construtor de funil e muito mais!
Podium
podium.com
Dê à sua empresa uma vantagem injusta com Avaliações, Mensagens, Pagamentos, Webchat e muito mais.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com é um site dinamarquês de avaliações de consumidores fundado na Dinamarca em 2007, que hospeda avaliações de empresas em todo o mundo. Quase 1 milhão de novas avaliações são publicadas a cada mês. O site oferece serviços freemium para empresas. A empresa depende dos usuários, do softwa...
Kenect
kenect.com
Interaja com seus clientes onde eles estiverem: enviando mensagens de texto em seus telefones. Duplique seus leads, gere avaliações on-line, capture pagamentos e inicie conversas por chat de vídeo, tudo por mensagem de texto.
Thryv
thryv.com
Gerencie clientes a qualquer hora, em qualquer lugar e em qualquer dispositivo com o software para pequenas empresas da Thryv: CRM, marketing de texto e e-mail, mídia social, sites e muito mais.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye é uma plataforma abrangente de experiência do cliente. Mais de 60.000 empresas de todos os tamanhos usam o BirdEye todos os dias para serem encontradas on-line por meio de avaliações, serem escolhidas pelos clientes por meio de interações por mensagens de texto e serem a melhor empresa com f...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Use a plataforma de gerenciamento de mídia social da PromoRepublic para criar e personalizar conteúdo com ferramentas integradas, agendá-lo para várias páginas de mídia social, veicular anúncios e obter resultados para o seu negócio.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself é uma empresa de gerenciamento de reputação online e privacidade que fornece software e serviços, incluindo: resultados negativos do Google, marca pessoal, proteção de informações privadas, varredura Dark Web e muito mais.
Debutify
debutify.com
Obtenha mais avaliações em menos tempo e com menos esforço. O Debutify Reviews simplifica a solicitação, coleta e gerenciamento de avaliações de clientes, para que você possa obter mais avaliações com mais rapidez.
G2
g2.com
Compare os melhores softwares e serviços empresariais com base nas avaliações dos usuários e nos dados sociais. Avaliações de softwares de CRM, ERP, RH, CAD, PDM e Marketing.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Abasteça sua marca® com a plataforma de marketing nº 1® para pequenas empresas.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
A plataforma completa para o sucesso da pesquisa local · Suba nas classificações, aumente sua reputação e destaque-se na pesquisa local com BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
O AppTweak estimula o crescimento dos aplicativos e jogos mais populares do mundo, fornecendo insights acionáveis em uma interface simples. → Experimente-nos gratuitamente!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Estimule o envolvimento do cliente A plataforma de mensagens comerciais que permite enviar mensagens de texto do número de telefone do escritório diretamente no computador, para que você possa realmente obter uma resposta.
Yext
yext.com
Yext é uma empresa de tecnologia da cidade de Nova York que atua na área de gerenciamento de marcas online. Oferece atualizações de marca usando sua rede de aplicativos baseada em nuvem, mecanismos de pesquisa e outras facilidades. A empresa foi fundada em 2006 por Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger ...
Broadly
broadly.com
O software de reputação online e experiência do cliente ajuda você a criar sua estratégia de marketing online para que você possa gerar referências, leads, avaliações e receitas de clientes.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
A maneira mais fácil de vender soluções digitais com sua própria marca. Vendasta é uma plataforma white label para empresas que fornecem soluções digitais para pequenas e médias empresas.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Ferramenta nº 1 de gerenciamento de revisão de aplicativos e ASO. Analise feedback, gerencie classificações e responda a comentários, aumente os downloads orgânicos para App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
A maneira mais fácil de obter mais avaliações e construir sua reputação. Crie buzz nas redes sociais, melhore seu SEO e ganhe mais vendas.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
A melhor plataforma UGC para coletar avaliações, histórias, feeds de mídia social, fotos e incorporá-los em qualquer site. Automaticamente!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo é uma plataforma de marketing de comércio eletrônico com as soluções mais avançadas para avaliações de clientes, marketing visual, fidelidade, referências e marketing por SMS. Descubra mais sobre como sua marca pode impulsionar o crescimento com Yotpo aqui.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby é uma plataforma de comunicação moderna, integrada ao DMS e automatizada que facilita a conexão e a conversão de clientes. Impulsione o desempenho do serviço da sua concessionária para a via rápida.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko é uma plataforma de gerenciamento de reputação de 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ fácil de usar que permite que profissionais de marketing e proprietários de empresas economizem tempo por meio da automação. Os produtos incluem ✅ Gerenciamento de avaliações, ✅ Mídia social, ✅ PowerListings e muito mais. Assine o...
Appbot
appbot.co
Ferramentas de avaliação e classificação de aplicativos para aprimorar toda a experiência do cliente. A plataforma para empresas que levam a sério as avaliações e classificações. O Appbot fornece avaliações, monitoramento, respostas e análises de classe mundial.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers é uma empresa premiada de software de avaliação de clientes. Obtenha mais avaliações. Responda aos clientes. Encontre insights sobre a experiência do cliente.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial é uma solução de gerenciamento de mídia social para empresas com múltiplas localizações e perfis. Gerencie todas as suas publicações, publicidade, engajamento, avaliações e relatórios a partir de uma plataforma centralizada. O MavSocial oferece a capacidade única para empresas em vários lo...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Os sistemas de ponto de venda e software de processamento de pagamentos do SpotOn são feitos para funcionar da maneira que você trabalha. E você conta com o apoio 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana, 365 dias por ano, de pessoas que realmente se importam.
Mobal
mobal.io
Gerencie todas as suas listagens de empresas em um só lugar, sem esforço. Tornamos a gestão dos seus anúncios de empresas divertida, rápida e agradável.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource é líder do setor em soluções de rastreamento de chamadas, gerenciamento de leads e análise de negócios. Maximize seu investimento em marketing e obtenha resultados mensuráveis.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
O Chatmeter oferece às marcas com vários locais os insights e as ferramentas locais de que precisam para monitorar, analisar e melhorar a experiência do cliente em grande escala.
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...