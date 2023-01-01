Alternativas - QApop
elink.io
Construa qualquer coisa com links da web. elink tem tudo que você precisa para salvar marcadores e criar páginas da web, boletins informativos por e-mail, widgets de sites RSS, links de biografias sociais, paredes sociais, conteúdo automatizado e muito mais. Crie conteúdo em minutos!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io é um encurtador de URL de marca branca que cria links curtos em domínios de marca. Encurte, personalize e compartilhe URLs de marca com seu público.
Revue
getrevue.co
Construa um público fiel. Revue torna mais fácil para escritores e editores enviar boletins informativos editoriais - e receber pagamentos.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Adicione pixels de retargeting, frases de chamariz personalizadas, domínios personalizados a qualquer link que você compartilhar, personalize a aparência da miniatura do link e redirecione qualquer pessoa que clicou.
Radio.co
radio.co
Quer criar uma estação de rádio? Automatize sua programação, transmita ao vivo e acompanhe os ouvintes em uma plataforma fácil de usar. Bem-vindo à Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops é uma plataforma de marketing viral e de referência para lançar competições de classificação, sorteios, pré-lançamento e programas de referência.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Faça parceria com ShareASale para se tornar parte de nossa rede confiável de marketing de afiliados. Nossa rede oferece soluções de marketing para nossos parceiros.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence é um serviço de marketing de influenciadores que permite que marcas e influenciadores se conectem, colaborem e alcancem seus objetivos.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer é a maneira mais barata, rápida e fácil de descobrir o que realmente está acontecendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter oferece uma experiência de escrita limpa e direta para pessoas que não procuram relatórios avançados ou recursos para empresas.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
O mercado original de nomes de marca com mais de 100.000 nomes comerciais selecionados por especialistas para você escolher. Obtenha o .com correspondente e um logotipo, além de conselhos gratuitos sobre branding de nossa equipe.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com se integra às principais plataformas de automação de marketing do mundo para maximizar o crescimento do público, recuperar a receita de carrinhos abandonados e reconquistar públicos perdidos por meio de sistemas de integração de dados líderes do setor. Maximize a receita inexplorada da...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify é um software especializado em empresas de e-commerce para rastreamento e atribuição de todas as suas atividades de marketing (multicanal). Usando uma tecnologia de rastreamento revolucionária, os usuários podem ser rastreados sem modelagem ou Google Analytics - 100% compatível com GDPR. Tra...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Aumente o tráfego de retenção e os lucros usando a tecnologia GPT-3