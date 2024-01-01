Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Plum no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.
Plum is a no-code popup builder that allows you to create and customize professional-looking popups for your website without any coding experience. It is designed to help businesses boost sales, capture leads, and engage visitors more effectively.
Key Features:
* Customizable popup templates - Plum offers a wide range of pre-designed popup templates that you can easily customize to match your branding.
* Advanced targeting options - You can display popups to specific audience segments based on their behavior or characteristics, such as new visitors, returning customers, cart abandoners, etc.
* Integration with various tools - Plum seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Shopify, WordPress, Squarespace, and more.
* Analytics and optimization - The tool allows you to track your popup's performance and make adjustments to optimize results.
* User-friendly interface - Plum's drag-and-drop editor makes it easy for anyone to create and publish popups without needing any coding skills.
* Affordable pricing - Plum offers both free and paid plans, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from its features.
