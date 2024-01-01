PlayPlus

PlayPlus is the streaming platform owned and operated by Rede Record, one of the largest media conglomerates in Brazil. It offers live and on-demand access to content from Record's television channels, as well as original productions and exclusive content. The PlayPlus platform allows users to either log in with an existing account or create a new account to start streaming the available content. It serves as a hub for viewers to access Rede Record's programming beyond just traditional television, providing a convenient way to watch live broadcasts or catch up on shows on-demand. The key features of PlayPlus include: * Live streaming of Rede Record's TV channels * On-demand access to shows, movies, and other content from the Record library * Original programming and exclusive content produced for the streaming platform * Ability to create a user account and customize viewing preferences PlayPlus is an important part of Rede Record's strategy to expand its reach and provide viewers with more flexibility in how they consume the network's content in the digital era.

