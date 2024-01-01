Netomi

Netomi

Backed by the world’s top AI leaders and trusted by the largest global brands, Netomi is the leader in customer experience AI for enterprises. Netomi provides multimodal and omnichannel Sanctioned Generative AI, ensuring brand-safe conversations at scale with built-in AI governance controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our innovative AI deployment guarantees cost savings, operational efficiencies, and boosts in customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenue, and profitability. Netomi’s no-code solution deploys in weeks, scales automatically, and offers comprehensive tools for non-technical users to easily manage CX AI at scale. This results in a lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and reduced reliance on developer resources. Founded in 2016, Netomi leverages the latest AI developments to enhance customer experience, empowering brands with high-quality automated support and tools to augment human agent teams. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, Netomi makes it easy for brands to meet rising customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.
Business
Software para chatbots

