Alternativas - Narvar

Square
squareup.com
é uma empresa americana de serviços financeiros, agregadora de serviços comerciais e empresa de pagamento móvel com sede em São Francisco, Califórnia. A empresa comercializa produtos de pagamento de software e hardware e se expandiu para serviços para pequenas empresas. A empresa foi fundada em 2009...
Salsify
salsify.com
A plataforma CommerceXM da Salsify potencializa as experiências que os compradores exigem em todas as fases da jornada de compra, em qualquer lugar da prateleira digital.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
A Zippin desenvolveu a próxima geração de tecnologia sem checkout, permitindo que os varejistas implementem rapidamente compras sem atrito em suas lojas. A abordagem com patente pendente da Zippin usa IA, aprendizado de máquina e tecnologia de fusão de sensores para criar a melhor experiência do co...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx é uma plataforma de software com serviços de suporte para marcas envolverem seus varejistas independentes com marketing digital compatível com a marca, gerando melhores resultados de negócios ao alcançar os consumidores certos por meio do canal confiável dos varejistas locais das marcas. C...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug é uma plataforma de gerenciamento de incentivos de vendas para funcionários de varejistas especializados, restaurantes e marcas de bens de consumo. SparkPlug integra-se diretamente aos sistemas POS de empresas físicas para automatizar praticamente todos os aspectos da implementação e dimen...