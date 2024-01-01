Inverge is an end-to-end retail management software enabling brands, retailers, and dropshippers to manage inventory, wholesale relationships, sales, and fulfillment through one powerful platform. Reaching your business’ potential is about improving the knowledge, skill sets, and tools that work together to help you grow. Inverge is a platform for brands, retailers, and dropshippers that brings all of these elements together to improve their operation and reach company goals. For brands, Inverge allows you to easily increase your reach to retailers by allowing them to instantaneously access your entire product catalog, quickly create purchase orders, and even sell your products via dropship — having you fulfill the orders direct-to-consumer. If you’re a retailer, you’ll use our platform to track inventory at multiple locations, manage multi channel sales (both online and in-person), and gauge the performance of your entire operation — from revenue to 3PL tracking. As a dropshipper, you want to grow traffic and focus on the profitability of ad campaigns, not order and ship products all day. With Inverge, your fulfillment system is entirely hands off, leaving you to focus on your strengths. And when you’re ready to turn your operation into a full venture, we’re ready with all the power you’ll need.

Site: invergehq.com

