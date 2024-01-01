Your customers and prospects are ignoring your legitimate business calls because they see an unknown number - and they don't know it's you. Hiya Connect Branded caller ID allows companies to display their business name on outbound calls made to over 400M mobile phones worldwide, including 97% of the U.S. mobile market. The growth of spam, scam and fraud calls has eroded trust on the voice channel. 87% of consumers won't answer a call when they see an unknown number on their screen. This inability to effectively reach customers via phone is eroding customer satisfaction and retention - and ultimately your bottom line. Branded caller ID allows companies to control how their outbound calls display on the call recipients' device by each individual phone number. Create better customer experiences and optimize your outbound calling operations with adding identity to your outbound calls with Hiya Connect Branded caller ID.

