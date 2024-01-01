Alternativas - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ – a solução de automação de parceria líder mundial descobre, gerencia, protege e otimiza todos os canais de parceria, alcançando um verdadeiro crescimento exponencial.
LTK
shopltk.com
Compre as últimas novidades em moda, casa, beleza e fitness de influenciadores LTK em quem você confia. Ideias de roupas de trabalho, vestidos de convidados de casamento, looks de viagem e muito mais.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN é o melhor software de marketing influenciador para marcas de comércio eletrônico. Nossa plataforma alimentada por IA inclui mais de 32 milhões de influenciadores, sala de trabalho de campanha, relatórios e análises, pagamento e atendimento de produtos, biblioteca completa de mídia de conteúdo ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software de gerenciamento de relacionamento com parceiros para dimensionar qualquer programa: afiliado, revendedor, marketing e muito mais. Veja por que as empresas de SaaS crescem com o PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole é uma empresa de Hashtag Analytics e Social Media Analytics que fornece dados em tempo real com rastreamento de hashtag para Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Descubra como a Meltwater ajuda as equipes de relações públicas e marketing a monitorar a cobertura da mídia em notícias e mídias sociais e a aprimorar o gerenciamento da marca.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plataforma de marketing influenciador Affable permite que marcas globais, agências e marcas de comércio eletrônico D2C encontrem influenciadores, gerenciem campanhas e meçam o ROI com facilidade! Influenciadores verificados. Mais de 100 clientes.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infraestrutura de crescimento para comércio eletrônico. Junte-se a milhares de empresas que usam o software de inteligência e execução de mídia de varejo da Perpetua para escalar o crescimento de forma lucrativa na Amazon, Walmart, Instacart e outros mercados.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Otimize a jornada digital do cliente. A plataforma unificada de software de experiência do cliente e software de gerenciamento de mídia social da Emplifi preenche a lacuna CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solução completa para capacitar o marketing de seu influenciador. Gerencie todo o ciclo de vida de suas campanhas de marketing de influenciadores.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr é o sistema de registro para marketing influenciador baseado em dados que os profissionais de marketing usam para investir nas estratégias certas, otimizar campanhas e dimensionar programas.
Skeepers
octoly.com
A principal plataforma de marketing influenciador A Octoly ajuda as marcas a aumentar sua visibilidade, construir confiança e impulsionar as vendas, conectando microinfluenciadores e consumidores avaliados em grande escala. As marcas aproveitam nossa comunidade selecionada para criar postagens em m...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Na StarNgage, acreditamos que o conteúdo visual distribuído socialmente é o futuro da publicidade. Está acontecendo agora no Instagram e queremos ajudar as marcas nessa aventura e vencer no Instagram. Esta plataforma permite que as marcas meçam seu esforço de marketing no Instagram e envolvam influe...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero é o poderoso software de marketing de afiliados, influenciadores e referências, tudo em um. A partir de apenas $ 49, o GrowthHero cresce com você! Ferramentas totalmente flexíveis para o seu sucesso: - Portal de parceiros com etiqueta branca, personalização total sem necessidade de código...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tudo que você precisa para ter sucesso como criador. Junte-se à primeira rede profissional desenvolvida para influenciadores e criadores. Crie seu perfil hoje para ganhar dinheiro, aprender uns com os outros e conhecer pessoas por meio de comunidades.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Plataforma nº 1 de conteúdo gerado pelo usuário para criar e publicar campanhas UGC em diferentes pontos de contato de marketing. A plataforma UGC perfeita para aumentar a confiança da marca, o reconhecimento, o envolvimento do usuário e as vendas com sucesso.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag paga - encontre criadores, lance campanhas e execute listas de permissões de criadores - em uma plataforma. O marketing de influenciadores agora é seguro, fácil e rápido.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tudo o que você precisa para entender o público e obter melhores resultados de marketing, resultados de mídia social, resultados de influenciadores, estratégias de mídia, estratégias de crescimento ou retorno sobre gastos com publicidade. Coloque a segmentação do consumidor e os insights culturais ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Impulsione as vendas por meio do Creator Marketing. Marketing de influência, programas de afiliados, gerenciamento de criadores, conteúdo gerado pelo usuário, embaixadores da marca: construa parcerias valiosas para expandir seus negócios.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash é a plataforma de marketing influenciador que usa uma tecnologia de conteúdo exclusiva baseada em IA para ajudar marcas e agências a dimensionar seus programas de criação. Descubra criadores autênticos, meça o impacto das suas campanhas e gerencie todos os seus dados em um só lugar. DTCs ...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics é a primeira nuvem de desempenho de marca baseada em IA do mercado, fornecendo a mais de 1.200 clientes o software e os dados necessários para conectar estratégia com execução. Sua Brand Performance Cloud ajuda os executivos a lançar campanhas, ampliar o alcance, medir o ROI e avaliar...
CisionOne
cision.one
Molde o futuro da sua marca. Em tempo real. Para navegar de forma eficaz no cenário atual da mídia, as equipes de relações públicas e comunicações precisam de um novo tipo de plataforma – uma que aproveite o poder da IA, forneça informações de mídia em tempo real necessárias para tomar decisões mais...
Later
later.com
Later é uma plataforma de marketing e comércio de mídia social que ajuda proprietários de empresas, criadores, agências e equipes de mídia social a expandir suas marcas e negócios online. O Later ajuda você a economizar tempo e expandir seus negócios, facilitando o gerenciamento de toda a sua estra...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive é um parceiro global para o sucesso de relações públicas e comunicações. Trabalhando com milhares de organizações em todo o mundo, entendemos as pressões que você enfrenta. Como construir uma marca e reputação fortes. Ser os olhos, os ouvidos e a consciência da sua organização. Apoiar o C-...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Milhares de marcas e varejistas líderes mundiais confiam na tecnologia, nos serviços e na experiência da Bazaarvoice para gerar receitas, ampliar o alcance, obter insights acionáveis e criar defensores leais. De acordo com um novo estudo encomendado conduzido pela Forrester Consulting em nome da B...