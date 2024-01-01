Devpost

Devpost

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: devpost.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Devpost no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Devpost is a platform that supports the organization and participation in hackathons - events where developers, designers, and other tech professionals collaborate to build innovative projects. The website allows users to browse and participate in various hackathons hosted by organizations around the world. Participants can showcase their project submissions on the platform. For hackathon organizers, Devpost provides tools and services to help them host successful public hackathons, including registration, project submission, judging, and promotion features. Devpost also offers a "Devpost for Teams" solution, which enables organizations to drive internal innovation, collaboration, and employee retention through private hackathons and challenges. The website has sections for browsing upcoming and past hackathons, exploring projects created during these events, and accessing guides and resources for hosting hackathons. Users can create Devpost accounts to manage their personal portfolio of projects, hackathon participation, and team memberships. The platform also features a blog with articles related to hackathons, developer communities, and emerging technologies.

Site: devpost.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Devpost. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Talvez você também goste de

Lumar Impact

Lumar Impact

lumar.io

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Grip Events

Grip Events

grip.events

Eventmix

Eventmix

eventmix.live

Cribl

Cribl

cribl.io

LineUpr

LineUpr

lineupr.com

10times

10times

10times.com

Supercluster

Supercluster

supercluster.com

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

ProjeQtOr

ProjeQtOr

projeqtor.org

KingConf

KingConf

web.kingconf.com

CaseCamp

CaseCamp

casecamp.com

Explorar

Produtos

Baixar

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Usamos cookies para podermos oferecer nossos sites e melhorá-los. Ao utilizar nossos sites, você concorda com o uso de cookies.

Política de Privacidade