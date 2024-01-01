Alternativas - deskbird
Skedda
skedda.com
Escritórios, espaços de coworking, universidades, recintos desportivos, estúdios e igrejas são apenas alguns dos locais que gerem a utilização das suas secretárias, salas, tribunais, estúdios, salões e todos os outros 'espaços' com Skedda.
Envoy
envoy.com
Reúna as pessoas em um local de trabalho flexível Junte-se às milhares de empresas que confiam no Envoy para manter os locais de trabalho híbridos funcionando sem problemas e com segurança, para que todos possam prosperar.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin é a plataforma de local de trabalho flexível líder do setor para conectar pessoas a salas, mesas e entre si. Integramos com as ferramentas que você já conhece e adora, facilitando a adoção.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
Os produtos OfficeRnD ajudam você a gerenciar coworking, espaços flexíveis e locais de trabalho híbridos e fornecem excelente experiência de trabalho às pessoas.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
Sinalização digital, reserva de salas de reunião, planejamento semanal, análise do local de trabalho: crie uma experiência perfeita entre pessoas e locais de trabalho. Descubra Comeen hoje e faça um teste gratuito de 14 dias por nossa conta.