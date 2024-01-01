Referência - Aplicativos mais populares - Bélgica

Categorias

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

readermode.io

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

JSTOR

JSTOR

jstor.org

Forvo

Forvo

forvo.com

Lexilogos

Lexilogos

lexilogos.com

YouGov

YouGov

yougov.com

cloudLibrary

cloudLibrary

yourcloudlibrary.com

Sabbath School

Sabbath School

sabbath-school.adventech.io

Webmii

Webmii

webmii.com

Wikiparfum

Wikiparfum

wikiparfum.fr

Numbeo

Numbeo

numbeo.com

Cairn.info

Cairn.info

cairn.info

Яндекс Радар

Яндекс Радар

radar.yandex.ru

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

