Livros e Obras de Referência - Aplicativos mais populares - Zâmbia
Enviar novo aplicativo
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Quran.com
quran.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Rakuten Kobo
kobo.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
Scribd
scribd.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Google Books
google.com
Glosbe
glosbe.com
Voiz FM
voiz.vn
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
JSTOR
jstor.org
PaperBrain
paperbrain.study
BookBub
bookbub.com
Bible.org
bible.org
Synonyms.com
synonyms.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
StoryShots
getstoryshots.com
REV Bible
revisedenglishversion.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Inkitt
inkitt.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
VitalSource
vitalsource.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
Presearch
presearch.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Reverso Context
reverso.net
comiXology
comixology.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Reverso
reverso.net
FanFiction
fanfiction.net
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Quotev
quotev.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Storytel
storytel.com