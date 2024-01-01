Livros e Obras de Referência - Aplicativos mais populares - Letônia
Enviar novo aplicativo
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
LitRes
litres.ru
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
BookFusion
bookfusion.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
The StoryGraph
thestorygraph.com
Lexilogos
lexilogos.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Geni
geni.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Google Books
google.com
FanFiction
fanfiction.net
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
VitalSource
vitalsource.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
Presearch
presearch.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Reverso Context
reverso.net
comiXology
comixology.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Quotev
quotev.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Storytel
storytel.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
MangaToon
mangatoon.mobi
Jonaxx Stories
jonaxxstories.com
hoopla
hoopladigital.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com