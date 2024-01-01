Categorias

Livros e Obras de Referência - Aplicativos mais populares - Finlândia

Enviar novo aplicativo


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

BookBeat

BookBeat

bookbeat.fi

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Storytel

Storytel

storytel.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Keenious

Keenious

keenious.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

jpdb

jpdb

jpdb.io

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

FanFiction

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

audioteka

audioteka

audioteka.com

Букмейт Россия

Букмейт Россия

bookmate.ru

LitRes

LitRes

litres.ru

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Tolino Webreader

Tolino Webreader

mytolino.de

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

微信读书

微信读书

weread.qq.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

VitalSource

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

thestorygraph.com

OverDrive

OverDrive

overdrive.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Jisho

Jisho

jisho.org

dict.cc

dict.cc

dict.cc

Booknet

Booknet

booknet.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Matter Reader

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

comiXology

comiXology

comixology.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Manga UP

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

RedShelf

RedShelf

redshelf.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Quotev

Quotev

quotev.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Explorar

Produtos

Baixar

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Usamos cookies para podermos oferecer nossos sites e melhorá-los. Ao utilizar nossos sites, você concorda com o uso de cookies.

Política de Privacidade