Livros e Obras de Referência - Aplicativos mais populares - Canadá
Enviar novo aplicativo
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Libby
libbyapp.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Pearson+
pearson.com
Internet Archive
archive.org
Scribd
scribd.com
Presearch
presearch.com
Google Books
google.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Wikiquote
wikiquote.org
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Open Library
openlibrary.org
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Researcher.Life
researcher.life
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
Wikidata
wikidata.org
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
hoopla
hoopladigital.com
Consensus
consensus.app
ScienceDirect
sciencedirect.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
Symbols.com
symbols.com
PCGamingWiki
pcgamingwiki.com
Research Solutions
researchsolutions.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
The World Factbook
cia.gov
Pew Research Center
pewresearch.org
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
DreamPress
dreampress.ai
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
OverDrive
overdrive.com
Synonyms.com
synonyms.com
Wikisource
wikisource.org
Quran.com
quran.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Manta
manta.net