Alternatywy - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Twórz chatboty ChatGPT zaskakująco szybko 🚀. Pierwszy kreator chatbotów nowej generacji oparty na OpenAI. Twórz boty podobne do ChatGPT dla swojego projektu lub firmy, aby załatwiać sprawy. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Platforma współpracy do tworzenia agentów AI. Zespoły używają Voiceflow do projektowania, testowania i uruchamiania agentów AI na czacie lub głosowo — razem, szybciej i na dużą skalę.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai to wiodąca platforma do produkcji obrazów Full Stack AI, LLM i wizji komputerowej, służąca do modelowania nieustrukturyzowanych danych obrazu, wideo, tekstu i audio.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Uwielbiany przez analityków danych, zarządzany przez IT. Twoje kompleksowe rozwiązanie do nauki o danych i opracowywania uczenia maszynowego, wdrażania i potoków danych w chmurze.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Rozwiązania widzenia komputerowego Chooch pomagają firmom zautomatyzować wizualny przegląd danych wideo i obrazów w celu wykrycia i zrozumienia znaczenia najbardziej szczegółowych elementów wizualnych — a wszystko to w czasie rzeczywistym, aby zapewnić przydatne informacje, które pomogą w podejmowan...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Twórz potężne aplikacje AI w ciągu kilku minut na niewymagającej kodu platformie Katonic Generative AI. Zwiększ produktywność swoją i swoich pracowników, popraw jakość obsługi klientów i rób rzeczy, które mogłyby zrobić tylko duże przedsiębiorstwa, a wszystko to dzięki mocy generatywnej sztucznej in...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Bezserwerowa chmura dla AI — BentoCloud to w pełni zarządzana platforma do tworzenia i obsługi aplikacji AI, zapewniająca sprawne dostarczanie produktów zespołom AI. BentoML to platforma dla inżynierów oprogramowania do tworzenia produktów AI.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence umożliwia przedsiębiorstwom zabezpieczenie transformacji AI za pomocą zautomatyzowanego rozwiązania chroniącego przed zagrożeniami bezpieczeństwa. Platforma Robust Intelligence zawiera silnik służący do wykrywania i oceny podatności modeli, a także rekomendowania i egzekwowania n...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI zapewnia infrastrukturę do uruchamiania, dostrajania i skalowania generatywnych aplikacji AI. OctoAI sprawia, że modele pracują dla Ciebie, a nie odwrotnie. Programiści uzyskują łatwy dostęp do wydajnej infrastruktury sztucznej inteligencji, dzięki czemu mogą uruchamiać wybrane przez siebie...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics zapewnia rewolucyjną platformę AI, która ułatwia wykorzystanie Data Science w Twojej firmie bez barier związanych z zasobami i infrastrukturą. Firmy każdej wielkości, od start-upów po przedsiębiorstwa, mogą korzystać z platformy Qualetics do rozwiązywania złożonych problemów biznesowych i ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry to natywna dla chmury platforma PaaS dla zespołów zajmujących się uczeniem maszynowym, umożliwiająca tworzenie, wdrażanie i dostarczanie aplikacji ML/LLM na własnej infrastrukturze w chmurze/lokalnej w szybszy, skalowalny i opłacalny sposób z odpowiednimi mechanizmami zarządzania, co poz...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI napędza wdrażanie GenAI w przedsiębiorstwach. Jesteśmy wspierani przez Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars i innych znaczących inwestorów TuneChat: nasza aplikacja do czatowania oparta na modelach open source TuneStudio: Nasz plac zabaw dla programistów do d...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Twórz lepsze, bardziej zróżnicowane produkty AI. Wspólny obszar roboczy oparty na chmurze, umożliwiający szybkie iterowanie produktów GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Użyj obserwowalności ML Aporia, aby wykryć dryf i degradację modelu, scentralizować zarządzanie modelami, wyjaśnić prognozy i ulepszyć modele ML w środowisku produkcyjnym.