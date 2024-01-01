Restaurant POS Systems - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje
Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. to amerykańska firma świadcząca usługi finansowe, agregator usług handlowych i firma zajmująca się płatnościami mobilnymi z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Firma zajmuje się sprzedażą oprogramowania i produktów do płatności sprzętowych oraz rozszerzyła swoją działalność na usługi...
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast to restauracyjny system sprzedaży i zarządzania, który pomaga restauracjom usprawniać działalność, zwiększać sprzedaż i zapewniać lepszą obsługę gości.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Dostarcza łatwe w użyciu rozwiązania POS dla sprzedawców detalicznych i restauratorów od 2005 roku. Rozwiń swój biznes dzięki punktowi sprzedaży Lightspeed już dziś.
Clover
clover.com
Nasze systemy POS i przetwarzanie kart kredytowych umożliwiają przyjmowanie płatności i prowadzenie firmy.
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro to kompleksowy system zarządzania restauracją. Zaawansowane funkcje. Intuicyjna platforma. Zwiększ sprzedaż, zachwyć gości, oszczędź czas i pieniądze. Ucz się więcej!
SpotOn
spoton.com
Systemy punktów sprzedaży i oprogramowanie do przetwarzania płatności SpotOn zostały stworzone tak, aby działać tak, jak Ty. Jesteś wspierany 24 godziny na dobę, 7 dni w tygodniu, 365 dni w tygodniu, od ludzi, którym naprawdę zależy.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech zapewnia restauracjom oraz firmom produkującym żywność i napoje zintegrowane rozwiązania, usprawniające i centralizujące wszystko, od obsługi zamówień, przygotowywania posiłków po dostawę. Ich flagowy produkt, gOnline, płynnie integruje rozdrobnione systemy i aplikacje innych firm w ujednol...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promuj swoją restaurację na niestandardowej stronie internetowej
Heartland
heartland.us
