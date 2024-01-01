Rebate Management Software - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Dla przedsiębiorstw stojących przed wyzwaniami cenowymi, które muszą niezawodnie przyspieszyć zyskowny wzrost i chcą precyzji, widoczności i wydajności w realizacji cen, Pricefx to platforma do optymalizacji cen w chmurze, zarządzania i CPQ, która zapewnia przejrzyste i responsywne rozwiązanie w cel...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Chcesz czuć się dobrze ze swoimi danymi? Jeśli Twoja firma potrzebuje szybszego i bezpieczniejszego działania, Phocas może Ci pomóc. Dysponujemy uniwersalną platformą do planowania biznesowego i analiz do użytku w całej firmie. Jedno zarządzane źródło prawdy zasilane bezpośrednio z systemów ERP, ksi...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify to oparta na API, oparta na chmurze platforma do zarządzania promocją i lojalnością dla zespołów cyfrowych. Pomaga w zwiększaniu lojalności klientów, pozyskiwaniu nowych klientów i zwiększaniu przychodów dzięki ukierunkowanym zachętom i nagrodom kontekstowym. Pomagamy firmom każdej wielko...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...