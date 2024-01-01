Payment Analytics Software - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Platforma analityki biznesowej stworzona, aby pomóc Ci zrozumieć, co dzieje się w Twojej firmie. KPI z usług chmurowych, arkuszy kalkulacyjnych, bazy danych w jednym miejscu.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap to rozwiązanie do płatności online dla firm z branży eCommerce, B2B i SaaS, specjalizujące się w globalnym przetwarzaniu płatności i rozwiązaniach bramek płatniczych dla firm internetowych.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Śledź swoje miesięczne przychody cykliczne, niezależnie od tego, z jakiego procesora płatności korzystasz.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma to wielokrotnie nagradzana firma płatnicza, która pomaga firmom akceptować karty kredytowe i debetowe w Internecie, w sklepach i na urządzeniach mobilnych. Ponad 8 000 firm w Ameryce Północnej korzysta z narzędzi płatniczych Payfirma, aby łatwo otrzymywać płatności i przechowywać wszystkie ...