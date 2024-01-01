Marketplace Software - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
Zgłoś nową aplikację
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect to bezpłatna aplikacja internetowa. Umożliwia korzystanie z aplikacji biznesowych i zarządzanie nimi w jednej prostej i bezpiecznej witrynie, z dowolnego miejsca.
Convictional
convictional.com
Użyj Convictical, aby uruchomić rynek B2C lub B2B obejmujący wielu dostawców. Umożliwiamy sprzedawcom detalicznym i dystrybutorom pozyskiwanie, wdrażanie i integrowanie się z dostawcami zewnętrznymi na potrzeby rynku i wysyłki dropshipping.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
Przekształć swój sklep e-commerce w rynek w ciągu kilku minut! Rozwijaj się 10-krotnie, wdrażając setki sprzedawców i zarabiając prowizję od ich sprzedaży. Uzupełnij swoją ofertę produktów i zostań liderem w branży. Zerowe zapasy. Zerowy koszt marketingowy. Nieograniczona zaleta. Zainstaluj na Shopi...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER zmienia sposób, w jaki marki i sprzedawcy detaliczni współpracują, aby robić zakupy w sezonowych i nadchodzących kolekcjach, uzyskiwać dostęp do danych o produktach w czasie rzeczywistym i wizualnie planować asortyment.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker to wiodąca platforma handlowa obejmująca wielu dostawców, która płynnie łączy partnerów handlowych niezależnie od rodzaju integracji. Nasze nowoczesne rozwiązania umożliwiają sprzedawcom detalicznym i markom łączenie, organizowanie i rozwijanie platformy handlowej w celu przejęcia kontro...
Labra
labra.io
Labra to pierwsza na świecie platforma do zarządzania handlem w chmurze rozproszonej, która umożliwia niezależnym dostawcom oprogramowania i partnerom konsultingowym efektywniejszą wspólną sprzedaż z hiperskalerami w chmurze i generowanie większych przychodów za pośrednictwem rynków chmurowych. Plat...