Robofy

Robofy

Nie masz zainstalowanego WebCatalog Desktop? Pobierz WebCatalog Desktop.

Użyj aplikacji internetowej

Strona internetowa: robofy.ai

Korzystaj z wygodnej aplikacji komputerowej Robofy przez WebCatalog Desktop dla systemów Mac, Windows i Linux.

Uruchamiaj aplikacje w nieodciągających uwagi okienkach z licznymi usprawnieniami.

Zarządzaj i przełączaj się między wieloma kontami i aplikacjami bez potrzeby zmieniania przeglądarki.

Robofy is a versatile AI chatbot builder designed for website integration. It offers personalized chatbot creation, utilizing website content to deliver automated responses to visitor queries. The Robofy AI Chatbot operates by training on website content, including documents, PDFs, and web pages. Users can input URLs or directly type content for training, allowing the chatbot to automatically respond to queries based on this data. Robofy is primarily used for enhancing customer support on websites. By providing 24/7 automated assistance, it addresses customer queries instantly, improving user experience and engagement. Robofy offers a chatbot widget with customizable features like colors, language, and positioning. It includes functionalities like chat history, suggested FAQs, and super-quick replies. The platform also offers a WordPress plugin for seamless integration with WordPress-based websites. Robofy is designed for easy integration and use, with no credit card required for its free plan. It supports automatic chatbot training and provides options for manual content input for training purposes.
Kategorie:
Productivity
Oprogramowanie Chatbotów

Strona internetowa: robofy.ai

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji Robofy. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.

Alternatywy

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Zobacz także

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

IsItWP

IsItWP

isitwp.com

Templatic

Templatic

templatic.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Templately

Templately

templately.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

AIChatbot

AIChatbot

aichatbot.so

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Really Simple SSL

Really Simple SSL

really-simple-ssl.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

WooCommerce

WooCommerce

woocommerce.com

Zobacz

Produkty

Pobierz

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wykorzystujemy pliki cookie do prowadzenia i usprawniania naszych stron internetowych. Odwiedzając je, wyrażasz zgodę na użytkowanie plików cookie.

Polityka prywatności