Alternatywy - Referral Rocket
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye to kompleksowa platforma obsługi klienta. Ponad 60 000 firm różnej wielkości korzysta codziennie z BirdEye, aby można je było znaleźć w Internecie dzięki recenzjom, być wybieranymi przez klientów za pomocą wiadomości tekstowych i być najlepszą firmą dzięki narzędziom do ankiet i analiz.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate dba o wszystkie Twoje potrzeby związane z marketingiem afiliacyjnym i rekomendacyjnym. Zsynchronizuj Tapfiliate z Shopify, WooCommerce i ponad 30 innymi integracjami.
Talkable
talkable.com
Świetne programy marketingu poleceń ✅ dla sklepów internetowych, lokalnych firm i usług B2B. Program lojalnościowy dla klientów w ramach marketingu wzrostu. Łatwe uruchamianie, testowanie i optymalizacja! Nagradzaj swoich klientów!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Dobrze prosperujące marki buduje się dzięki ambasadorom. Kompleksowe oprogramowanie do zarządzania ambasadorami marki, które integruje się z Shopify, Amazon i WooCommerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Rozwijaj swój biznes z dnia na dzień, każdej nocy. GrowSurf to oprogramowanie polecające dla startupów technologicznych. Nasi klienci widzą 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% miesięczny wzrost.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Najłatwiejszy sposób na zdobycie większej liczby recenzji i budowanie swojej reputacji. Twórz szum w mediach społecznościowych, ulepszaj swoje SEO i zdobywaj większą sprzedaż.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Zamień swoich największych fanów w najlepszych marketerów. Rewardful to prosty sposób dla firm SaaS na skonfigurowanie programów partnerskich i polecających za pomocą Stripe & Paddle. Po prostu połącz swoje konto, a my będziemy śledzić dla Ciebie polecenia, rabaty i prowizje!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo to platforma marketingowa eCommerce z najbardziej zaawansowanymi rozwiązaniami do recenzji klientów, marketingu wizualnego, lojalności, poleceń i marketingu SMS. Dowiedz się więcej o tym, jak Twoja marka może napędzać rozwój dzięki Yotpo tutaj.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Wyobraź sobie, że Twoi klienci pomagają Ci zwiększyć sprzedaż! Polecenia klientów są kluczem do marketingu wirusowego i prosperującego biznesu. Dzięki ReferralCandy wprowadź tę niesamowitą moc wzajemnego wpływu do swojego własnego sklepu.
Smile.io
smile.io
Zamień nowych klientów w stałych klientów dzięki najbardziej zaufanej aplikacji lojalnościowej na świecie. Ponad 125 milionów kupujących zdobywa punkty dzięki Smile. Daj ludziom to, co kochają.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Śledzenie partnerów i poleceń dla SaaS. Uruchom własny program partnerski i polecający w ciągu kilku minut. Szybka integracja z Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee lub z naszym API.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Kompletne oprogramowanie do marketingu przychodzącego i wychodzącego B2B. Zapewnij swoim zespołom marketingu i sprzedaży więcej potencjalnych klientów z ruchu w witrynie, przekonwertuj więcej odwiedzających na MQL i przeprowadź kompletne kampanie marketingowe.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
Zwiększ swoje przychody z SaaS Nie są potrzebne żadne serwery ani kod. Firmy korzystające z Linków Płatniczych Stripe mogą rozpocząć śledzenie poleceń w 5 minut dzięki naszej integracji kopiowania i wklejania!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambasador umożliwia marketerom zwiększanie liczby klientów, poleceń i przychodów poprzez wykorzystanie siły przekazu ustnego. Ich przyjazne dla marketerów oprogramowanie upraszcza marketing poleceń, automatyzując proces rejestracji, śledzenia, nagradzania i zarządzania klientami, podmiotami stowarzy...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero to potężne oprogramowanie do marketingu afiliacyjnego, wpływowego i polecającego, wszystko w jednym. Już od 49 USD GrowthHero rozwija się wraz z Tobą! W pełni elastyczne narzędzia zapewniające Twój sukces: - Portal partnerski z białą etykietą, w pełni dostosowuj bez potrzeby stosowania ko...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Oprogramowanie do automatyzacji poczty e-mail, które inspiruje zaangażowanie. Angażuj odbiorców poczty e-mail dzięki spersonalizowanym treściom, które generują konwersje. Upland Adestra jest wiodącym światowym dostawcą rozwiązań w zakresie e-maili i marketingu pierwszoosobowego w zakresie marketin...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Oprogramowanie Account Experience automatycznie przechwytuje i rozpowszechnia w czasie rzeczywistym opinie z Twoich kont, w tym dane niezwiązane z ankietami, do menedżerów pierwszej linii, aby pomóc im ograniczyć odpływ klientów, zwiększyć sprzedaż i zamknąć nowy biznes dzięki rekomendacjom promotor...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder to kompleksowa platforma do zarządzania twórcami w przedsiębiorstwach, przeznaczona dla zespołów marketingowych, które chcą zgromadzić ambasadorów, influencerów i partnerów pod jednym dachem. Marki skupiające się na konsumentach, takie jak Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff i Live ...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo to rozwiązanie do marketingu zdjęć i filmów, które upraszcza i automatyzuje dystrybucję zdjęć klientów, umożliwiając organizatorom wycieczek i aktywności: - Poprawę jakości wrażeń gości dzięki fotowspomnieniom. - Zachęcaj do marketingu szeptanego poprzez wysokiej jakości posty w mediach społ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence to platforma głosowa dla klientów, która automatyzuje dowody społecznościowe dla zespołów GTM, generując zweryfikowane studia przypadków, referencje i statystyki w ciągu kilku minut. Korzystając z ankiet i recenzji stron trzecich, UserEvidence stale zbiera opinie na wszystkich etapach p...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Marketing to eksperymentowanie. Kolejnym wspaniałym eksperymentem w ramach Twojej strategii marketingu cyfrowego jest wykorzystanie treści generowanych przez użytkowników – UGC – w celu zwiększenia liczby odbiorców, wzmocnienia ich zaangażowania i zwiększenia przychodów. Dzieje się tak w przypadku L...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Najbardziej zaawansowana na świecie platforma automatyzacji marketingu, która wzmocni Twój lokalny biznes. Zdobądź więcej klientów, zmaksymalizuj liczbę poleceń i zwiększ utrzymanie klientów dzięki naszemu BEZPŁATNEmu kontu PRÓBNEmu. Nawiąż współpracę z właścicielami lokalnych firm i odkryj mnóstwo ...
Roster
getroster.com
Każdy ma wpływ, a najlepsze marki korzystają z Roster, aby go wykorzystać. Dzięki Roster firmy przekształcają pełnych pasji klientów w ambasadorów marki, którzy zwiększają świadomość w mediach społecznościowych, wspierają inicjatywy marketingowe, takie jak recenzje, i generują przychody. Kompleksowy...