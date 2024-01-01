Alternatywy - Narvar
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. to amerykańska firma świadcząca usługi finansowe, agregator usług handlowych i firma zajmująca się płatnościami mobilnymi z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Firma zajmuje się sprzedażą oprogramowania i produktów do płatności sprzętowych oraz rozszerzyła swoją działalność na usługi...
Salsify
salsify.com
Platforma CommerceXM firmy Salsify zapewnia klientom doświadczenia, których oczekują na każdym etapie podróży zakupowej, w każdym miejscu na półce cyfrowej.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin opracował następną generację technologii niewymagającej kasowania, umożliwiającej sprzedawcom detalicznym szybkie wdrażanie bezproblemowych zakupów w swoich sklepach. Oczekujące na opatentowanie podejście Zippin wykorzystuje sztuczną inteligencję, uczenie maszynowe i technologię łączenia czu...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx to platforma oprogramowania oferująca usługi wspierające marki, umożliwiające angażowanie ich niezależnych sprzedawców detalicznych w marketing cyfrowy zgodny z marką, zapewniając lepsze wyniki biznesowe poprzez docieranie do właściwych konsumentów za pośrednictwem zaufanego kanału lokalny...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug to platforma do zarządzania zachętami sprzedażowymi dla pracowników, przeznaczona dla specjalistycznych sprzedawców detalicznych, restauracji i marek CPG. SparkPlug integruje się bezpośrednio z systemami POS firm stacjonarnych, aby zautomatyzować praktycznie każdy aspekt wdrażania i skalow...