Alternatywy - Life Inside

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Narzędzia do testowania użyteczności i badania mające na celu poprawę jakości obsługi klienta online z UserTesting, platformy Human Insight. Oprogramowanie branżowe nr 1 CX firmy G2.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Narzędzie do testowania użytkowników w trybie płatności na bieżąco, bez konieczności subskrypcji i opłat miesięcznych. Uzyskaj lepsze spostrzeżenia dzięki naszemu panelowi wysokiej jakości testerów już od 30 USD za testera.

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Platforma badań jakościowych dscout wykorzystuje aplikację mobilną i ponad 100 000 chętnych uczestników, aby skutecznie rejestrować aktualne wideo i ułatwiać wyciąganie wniosków…

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

Najprostszy sposób na asynchroniczne rozmowy wideo. Angażuj swoją społeczność, rekrutuj nowe talenty, generuj lepsze kontakty do potencjalnych klientów i wiele więcej.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Wykorzystaj naszą najnowocześniejszą platformę do badań użytkowników i globalny panel liczący ponad 1,6 miliona osób, aby poprawić jakość obsługi klientów i użytkowników.

MemoryFox

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Dopasowywanie badaczy do uczestników. Zrekrutuj dowolnego uczestnika lub znajdź płatne możliwości prowadzenia badań w oparciu o dowolną metodę badawczą na całym świecie.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Dopasowywanie badaczy do uczestników. Zrekrutuj dowolnego uczestnika lub znajdź płatne możliwości prowadzenia badań w oparciu o dowolną metodę badawczą na całym świecie.

Senja

Senja

senja.io

Zbieranie referencji nie jest prostsze. Zbieraj referencje tekstowe i wideo. Udostępniaj je wszędzie. Konwertuj więcej odwiedzających i zamknij więcej ofert!

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Nasza oparta na sztucznej inteligencji platforma do natychmiastowych badań wideo umożliwia zespołom MR, UX i CX zrozumienie ludzi, produktów i doświadczeń w kontekście życia codziennego. Badacze, projektanci i menedżerowie produktów, których wspieramy, korzystają z Indeemo w kontekście B2C i B2B na ...

