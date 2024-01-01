HumanPal is an easy to use AI synthetic media platform which features realistic human presenters that will speak anything you type in virtually any language with perfect lipsync. You can create professional videos in full 1080p HD quality to convey your message completely on the cloud and render multiple videos simultaneously. Use the powerful Photo to Talking Human face swap technology to create unlimited variations of videos not possible with any other app. Most users enjoy using the unlimited video renders, ultra-realistic text to speech voices, ready-made video templates, stock media library, drag and drop scene based editor, speech to text transcription, variety of animated video templates such as mockups, virtual studios, text effects, and kinetic animations. With a wide diverse list of AI Human presenters to choose from along with a template library that is constantly updated, it has never been easier and faster to create professional videos that educate and captivate audiences. Step by step video training is included along with webinar training on how to use the app and case studies of how different industries are using HumanPal.

Strona internetowa: humanpal.io

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji HumanPal. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.