Referencja - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje - Republika Południowej Afryki

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Petal Cite

petal.org

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Internet Archive

archive.org

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

R Pubsure

pubsure.researcher.life

Quran.com

quran.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Google Books

google.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Bible Memory

biblememory.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Geni

geni.com

Petal Connect

petal.org

Readwise

readwise.io

Consensus

consensus.app

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

WordReference

wordreference.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

BibleTools.org

bibletools.org

Study Gateway

faithgateway.com

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Bible.org

bible.org

FP Notebook

fpnotebook.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

Wiley Online Library

onlinelibrary.wiley.com

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

Sabbath School

sabbath-school.adventech.io

MDPI

mdpi.com

R Concept

covid19.researcher.life

BMC

biomedcentral.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Presearch

presearch.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Libretexts

libretexts.org

