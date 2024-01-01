Kategorie

Referencja - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje - Etiopia

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Research Solutions

Research Solutions

researchsolutions.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

readermode.io

JSTOR

JSTOR

jstor.org

PowerNotes

PowerNotes

powernotes.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Logos Classic

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Researcher.Life

Researcher.Life

researcher.life

The World Factbook

The World Factbook

cia.gov

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Bible Memory

Bible Memory

biblememory.com

Grammar.com

Grammar.com

grammar.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Rock Identifier

Rock Identifier

rockidentifier.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

The Lens

The Lens

lens.org

R Pubsure

R Pubsure

pubsure.researcher.life

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Wikisource

Wikisource

wikisource.org

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Global.Bible

Global.Bible

global.bible

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

WordFinder

WordFinder

wordfinder.com

Research Square

Research Square

researchsquare.com

