Referencja - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje - Belgia
Zgłoś nową aplikację
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Internet Archive
archive.org
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Google Books
google.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Quran.com
quran.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Reader Mode
readermode.io
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Consensus
consensus.app
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Paper Digest
paperdigest.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Presearch
presearch.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Linguee
linguee.com
JSTOR
jstor.org
Forvo
forvo.com
Lexilogos
lexilogos.com
YouGov
yougov.com
cloudLibrary
yourcloudlibrary.com
Sabbath School
sabbath-school.adventech.io
Webmii
webmii.com
Wikiparfum
wikiparfum.fr
Numbeo
numbeo.com
Cairn.info
cairn.info
Яндекс Радар
radar.yandex.ru
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com