Kategorie

Edukacja - Najpopularniejsze aplikacje - Japonia

Zgłoś nową aplikację


Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

TED

TED

ted.com

Studyplus

Studyplus

studyplus.jp

Quizlet

Quizlet

quizlet.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Microsoft Math Solver

Microsoft Math Solver

microsoft.com

Tandem

Tandem

tandem.net

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

JW Library

JW Library

jw.org

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

google.com

ELSA Speech Analyzer

ELSA Speech Analyzer

speechanalyzer.elsaspeak.com

ManageBac

ManageBac

managebac.com

スタディサプリ

スタディサプリ

studysapuri.jp

Coloso.

Coloso.

coloso.global

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Google Moon

Google Moon

google.com

LearnPython.org

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

UWorld

UWorld

uworld.com

Real Python

Real Python

realpython.com

Python Principles

Python Principles

pythonprinciples.com

Futurecoder

Futurecoder

futurecoder.io

AnkiWeb

AnkiWeb

ankiweb.net

abceed

abceed

abceed.com

Seesaw

Seesaw

seesaw.me

Memrise

Memrise

memrise.com

Leetcode

Leetcode

leetcode.com

Researcher

Researcher

researcher-app.com

edX

edX

edx.org

ReadTheory

ReadTheory

readtheory.org

Jenni AI

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

W3Schools

W3Schools

w3schools.com

TypingClub

TypingClub

typingclub.com

Google Mars

Google Mars

google.com

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Cambly

Cambly

cambly.com

Busuu

Busuu

busuu.com

NASA

NASA

nasa.gov

Kahoot! Create

Kahoot! Create

kahoot.com

Hack The Box

Hack The Box

hackthebox.com

DMM 英会話

DMM 英会話

eikaiwa.dmm.com

4English

4English

4englishapp.com

Save My Exams

Save My Exams

savemyexams.co.uk

BBC Learning English

BBC Learning English

bbc.co.uk

Mimo

Mimo

mimo.org

Uteach

Uteach

uteach.io

Scratch

Scratch

mit.edu

Open LMS

Open LMS

openlms.net

LingQ

LingQ

lingq.com

freeCodeCamp

freeCodeCamp

freecodecamp.org

Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah

physicswallah.live

typst

typst

typst.app

Nomad Coder

Nomad Coder

nomadcoders.co

MIST NEXT

MIST NEXT

mistnext.com

Study Together

Study Together

studytogether.com

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Preply

Preply

preply.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

Zobacz

Produkty

Pobierz

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wykorzystujemy pliki cookie do prowadzenia i usprawniania naszych stron internetowych. Odwiedzając je, wyrażasz zgodę na użytkowanie plików cookie.

Polityka prywatności