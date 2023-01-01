Alternatywy - 99minds
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. to amerykańska firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem opartym na chmurze z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Świadczy usługi zarządzania relacjami z klientami (CRM), a także sprzedaje uzupełniający pakiet aplikacji dla przedsiębiorstw skupiających się na obsłudze klienta, auto...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. to amerykańska firma świadcząca usługi finansowe, agregator usług handlowych i firma zajmująca się płatnościami mobilnymi z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Firma zajmuje się sprzedażą oprogramowania i produktów do płatności sprzętowych oraz rozszerzyła swoją działalność na usługi...
Talkable
talkable.com
Świetne programy marketingu poleceń ✅ dla sklepów internetowych, lokalnych firm i usług B2B. Program lojalnościowy dla klientów w ramach marketingu wzrostu. Łatwe uruchamianie, testowanie i optymalizacja! Nagradzaj swoich klientów!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars to wszechstronna platforma płatnicza i marketingowa, która łączy w sobie łatwą w użyciu technologię, konfigurowalne nagrody i promocje oraz automatyzację.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo to platforma marketingowa eCommerce z najbardziej zaawansowanymi rozwiązaniami do recenzji klientów, marketingu wizualnego, lojalności, poleceń i marketingu SMS. Dowiedz się więcej o tym, jak Twoja marka może napędzać rozwój dzięki Yotpo tutaj.
Smile.io
smile.io
Zamień nowych klientów w stałych klientów dzięki najbardziej zaufanej aplikacji lojalnościowej na świecie. Ponad 125 milionów kupujących zdobywa punkty dzięki Smile. Daj ludziom to, co kochają.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
Dzięki Friendbuy marki szybko rozwijające się mogą wyciągnąć więcej z każdego klienta. Dzięki najlepszemu w swojej klasie programowi poleceń i lojalności marki mogą osiągnąć co najmniej 5-10% sprzedaży dzięki poleceniom, przy 4-krotnie wyższej wartości życiowej. Friendbuy współpracuje z markami DTC,...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambasador umożliwia marketerom zwiększanie liczby klientów, poleceń i przychodów poprzez wykorzystanie siły przekazu ustnego. Ich przyjazne dla marketerów oprogramowanie upraszcza marketing poleceń, automatyzując proces rejestracji, śledzenia, nagradzania i zarządzania klientami, podmiotami stowarzy...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relacje wykraczające poza punkty i nagrody. Pozwól swoim obecnym klientom rozwijać Twój biznes za Ciebie. Jak? Skorzystaj z LoyaltyLion, aby stworzyć program lojalnościowy wykraczający poza punkty i nagrody, zapewniający większą wartość życiową klienta i opłacalne pozyskiwanie dzięki lepszym relacj...
Stamped
stamped.io
Wykorzystaj moc recenzji produktów i nagród klientów w swoim sklepie e-commerce. Najłatwiejszy sposób na zwiększenie sprzedaży i utrzymania klientów.
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...
Sparkage Consumer
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala to coś więcej niż tylko platforma lojalnościowa i recenzji. To kompletny pakiet służący utrzymaniu klientów, łączący programy lojalnościowe, opinie klientów i innowacyjny system poleceń. Głęboko angażuj klientów, zachęcaj do powtarzania transakcji i bez wysiłku poszerzaj bazę klientów.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io to idealne rozwiązanie typu plug-and-play dla marek e-commerce, umożliwiające rozwój ich działalności poprzez utworzenie spersonalizowanego programu lojalnościowego i poleceń. Dzięki temu przyszłościowemu narzędziu klienci mogą zdobywać punkty za wykonanie czynności, takich jak złożenie...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Wszechstronna, zwinna i skalowalna platforma Loyalty Experience Platform™ firmy Annex Cloud umożliwia globalnym przedsiębiorstwom przechwytywanie i działanie na danych zerowych i własnych, aby bezproblemowo angażować, rozpoznawać, nagradzać i tworzyć wartość dodaną na całej drodze klienta — od świad...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville to wiodące rozwiązanie w zakresie zatrzymywania i polecania dla branży zdrowia, fitness, salonów, spa i handlu detalicznego. Nasz program nagród integruje się bezpośrednio z systemami POS lub systemami planowania i może być dostosowany do potrzeb każdej firmy. System Perkville, stosowany w...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno to system CRM oparty na sztucznej inteligencji, który umożliwia dużym sprzedawcom detalicznym i markom D2C zwiększenie powtarzalnej sprzedaży o 11% poprzez budowanie zrozumienia każdego indywidualnego klienta i tworzenie bardziej trafnych kampanii marketingowych za pośrednictwem wiadomości SMS,...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, obecnie firma SAP, zapewnia liderom marketingu cyfrowego i właścicielom firm jedyną wielokanałową platformę zaangażowania klientów stworzoną w celu przyspieszenia wyników biznesowych. Dzięki szybkiemu dopasowywaniu pożądanych wyników biznesowych do sprawdzonych wielokanałowych strategii zaa...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Najbardziej zaawansowana na świecie platforma automatyzacji marketingu, która wzmocni Twój lokalny biznes. Zdobądź więcej klientów, zmaksymalizuj liczbę poleceń i zwiększ utrzymanie klientów dzięki naszemu BEZPŁATNEmu kontu PRÓBNEmu. Nawiąż współpracę z właścicielami lokalnych firm i odkryj mnóstwo ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch to wyrafinowane oprogramowanie do marketingu poleceń i lojalności, które angażuje Twoich klientów niezależnie od tego, gdzie przebywają – w aplikacji mobilnej lub internetowej lub poza nią. Niektóre z najbardziej innowacyjnych i znanych marek na świecie korzystają z SaaSquatch, aby nagrad...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Inteligentna lojalność i marketing dla sprzedawców wielokanałowych. Zintegruj aplikacje POS i eCommerce, aby zapewnić klientom w pełni spersonalizowaną obsługę.
Paystone
paystone.com
Oprogramowanie i przetwarzanie płatności w celu rozwoju Twojej firmy. Łączymy oprogramowanie do angażowania klientów i przetwarzanie płatności, aby zapewnić Ci więcej możliwości rozwoju Twojej firmy przy każdej transakcji.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Kupuj, wysyłaj i śledź cyfrowe karty upominkowe do programów nagród i motywacyjnych.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infrastruktura nagród, zachęt, świadczeń i wypłat dla firm. Tysiące firm każdej wielkości, od start-upów po duże przedsiębiorstwa, używa waluty biznesowej Xoxoday do wysyłania nagród, korzyści, zachęt i wypłat.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
Inteligentny klub lojalnościowy dla Twojego lokalnego biznesu. Nagradzaj swoich klientów, zwiększaj sprzedaż i zachęcaj do powtarzania transakcji… bez kiwnięcia palcem!