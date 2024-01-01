Alternatieven - Zeplin
MightyText
mightytext.net
Tekst vanaf computer. Sms vanaf computer. iMessage voor Android. Android-sms vanaf computer.
HackMD
hackmd.io
De beste manier om uw kennis te schrijven en te delen tijdens markdown.
Abstract
abstract.com
Breng op git geïnspireerd versiebeheer en samenwerking naar uw ontwerpteam. Centraliseer ontwerpbeslissingen, feedback en bestanden. Integreert met Sketch en Adobe XD.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica laat je alles van je dierbaren onthouden.
Super
super.so
Alles wat je nodig hebt om snelle, functionele websites te bouwen met Notion. Aangepaste domeinen, thema's, wachtwoordbeveiliging en meer: geen code vereist.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Intuïtieve GPT-chat voor uw hele bedrijf Team-GPT garandeert ChatGPT-adoptie voor teams tussen 2 en 2.000 personen. Organiseer kennis, werk samen en beheers AI in één gedeelde werkruimte.
Sympli
sympli.io
Ontwerpoverdracht, implementatie en samenwerking voor web- en mobiele productteams. Sympli werkt met Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio en Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Maken ongeorganiseerde bestanden, documenten en spreadsheets u langzamer? Charli's AI-aangedreven app organiseert uw digitale leven binnen enkele minuten voor u. Schrijf u vandaag nog gratis in!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Van ideeën tot complete agenda’s. Blijf gefocust en creatief met SessionLab. De meest flexibele sessieplannertool met een faciliterende bibliotheek - Probeer het nu!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: eenvoudigste manier om feedback te geven over digitale inhoud - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Blijf gesynchroniseerd terwijl u distribueert! Additor helpt uw team asynchroon en zonder wrijving samen te werken op basis van de enige levende bron van waarheid. U kunt verschillende soorten inhoud organiseren en delen, en de context duidelijk volgen door wijzigingen en versies bij te houden.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Elimineer 38% van de vergaderingen met snelle heen-en-weer-video's en slimme herinneringen. Deel duidelijke feedback met op tijd gebaseerde schermopnameannotaties.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Intelligente samenwerkingssuite Uitdagende tijden vragen om innovatie in de teamproductiviteit Breng het team in flow en bereik gemakkelijk doelstellingen. Laat je door Ayanza door het proces leiden.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram de gamificatietool die de motivatie en teamprestaties verhoogt. Houd uw team doelgericht en vier samen geweldige prestaties.
Balloon
balloon.app
Een door onderzoek ondersteund platform dat ideeën en feedback ontsluit door groepsdenken te elimineren en stemmen te versterken. Verkort de vergadertijd met 70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is een uitbreiding voor SharePoint, met een bibliotheek met op maat gemaakte webonderdelen en kant-en-klare tools. Het vereenvoudigt het proces van het ontwikkelen van digitale werkplekken, waardoor gebruikers tijd besparen door de noodzaak van complexe codering en langdurige ontwikkeli...