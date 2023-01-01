Alternatieven - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Tracking en analyse voor telefoongesprekken en webformulieren. Optimaliseer uw marketing en verhoog de ROI van uw PPC-, SEO- en offline advertentiecampagnes.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (wettelijke naam Vonage Holdings Corp.) is een Amerikaanse beursgenoteerde aanbieder van zakelijke cloudcommunicatie. Het bedrijf, met hoofdkantoor in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, werd in 2001 opgericht als aanbieder van residentiële telecommunicatiediensten op basis van Voice over Internet ...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Het slimste cloudtelefoonsysteem en krachtige kiezer. smrtPhone is een alles-in-één communicatieplatform voor verkoopgedreven bedrijven. Spraak, sms, power dialing, leadbeheer - allemaal moeiteloos gesynchroniseerd met uw CRM-systeem.
Ringover
ringover.com
Zet een krachtig belplatform op dat is geïntegreerd met uw CRM, toegankelijk op pc's en smartphones en verkrijg wereldwijd nummers.
CallFire
callfire.com
Laat uw bedrijf groeien met virtuele telefoonnummers, IVR, spraakuitzendingen, massa-sms-diensten en power dialing. Probeer CallFire GRATIS!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Bewijs ROI. Verhoog conversies. Stimuleer de omzet. Volg en wijs elke online en offline lead toe aan precies welke campagne deze genereert.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is trackingsoftware van ondernemingskwaliteit voor prestatie-, affiliate- en partnermarketing. De Phonexa Suite is de onderliggende technologie die de lead- en call-levenscyclus van consumenten doorloopt en prestatiemarketingteams helpt de ROI voor merken te vergroten via aangesloten, partne...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. is een in Seattle gevestigd beursgenoteerd bedrijf, opgericht in 2003, met meer dan 300 werknemers. Marchex is een B2B-bedrijf voor gespreks- en conversatieanalyse. Het is gespecialiseerd in het gebruik van kunstmatige intelligentie en machine learning om gespreksgegevens tussen bedrij...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
De eigen gespreksmeetsoftware van Telmetrics (call analytics platform) is gebouwd volgens IEEE- en RFC-standaarden en beschikt over meerdere datacenters die zijn gebouwd op Telco-grade beschikbaarheid en fouttolerante architectuur, ondersteund door volledig geautomatiseerde noodherstelprocessen.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is een marketingmetings- en attributieplatform dat geïsoleerde marketing-, verkoop-, omzet- en klantgegevens verbindt om: - Een volledig trechteroverzicht van uw klanttraject te bieden - Omzet nauwkeurig toe te schrijven op kanaal-, campagne-, inhouds- en trefwoordniveau - Creëer mul...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is speciaal gebouwde verkoop- en marketingautomatiseringssoftware die wordt geleverd met kant-en-klare functies die voor elk bedrijf kunnen worden geconfigureerd. De gebruiksvriendelijke interface geeft uw teams meer mogelijkheden en consolideert alle aspecten van uw bedrijf in één AI-platform...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Leadtracking voor marketingbureaus en klanten De enige software voor het volgen en rapporteren van leads waarop de beste PPC- en SEO-professionals vertrouwen om waarde voor klanten te vergroten.
Cordless
cordless.io
Ontgrendel uw steminhoud. Moderne telefonie voor klantondersteuningsteams. De kloof tussen stem en tekst overbruggen.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is marktleider op het gebied van oproeptracking, leadbeheer en bedrijfsanalyseoplossingen. Maximaliseer uw marketingbudget en behaal gemeten resultaten.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom-cloudrapporten kunnen eenvoudig gedetailleerde rapporten genereren van uw telefoon- of callcenteractiviteiten, waar ook ter wereld; het is niet nodig om extra software aan te schaffen. U kunt dit bereiken door een collector van PBXDom te installeren en uw PBX of Callcenter aan te sluiten op d...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is het eerste zakelijke platform voor het volgen en optimaliseren van oproepen. Om tegemoet te komen aan de groeiende vraag naar intelligentie uit telefooninteracties combineren we traditionele gespreksregistratie met de krachtige analyse van telefoongesprekken. Convirza maakt gebruik van s...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Onze cloudgebaseerde contactcenteroplossing helpt bedrijven miljoenen klanten te bereiken via interactieve tekst en spraak. Onze zeer aanpasbare oplossing beschikt over een intuïtieve en gebruiksvriendelijke interface waarmee onze klanten snel en relatief eenvoudig geavanceerde communicatiestrategie...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken biedt u stapsgewijs inzicht in de prestaties van uw verkopers tijdens gesprekken, zodat u de klantbetrokkenheid kunt verbeteren en meer deals kunt sluiten.
Ringba
ringba.com
Oproep volgen, attributie, rapportage en analyse voor marketeers, digitale bureaus, callcenters, pay-per-call en prestatienetwerken.
Invoca
invoca.com
Log in om toegang te krijgen tot het pay-per-call-platform van Invoca. Adverteerders maken op oproepen gebaseerde campagnes en uitgevers verdienen meer commissies voor het genereren van oproepen.