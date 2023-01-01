Alternatieven - Truly

WebCatalog

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Tracking en analyse voor telefoongesprekken en webformulieren. Optimaliseer uw marketing en verhoog de ROI van uw PPC-, SEO- en offline advertentiecampagnes.

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (wettelijke naam Vonage Holdings Corp.) is een Amerikaanse beursgenoteerde aanbieder van zakelijke cloudcommunicatie. Het bedrijf, met hoofdkantoor in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, werd in 2001 opgericht als aanbieder van residentiële telecommunicatiediensten op basis van Voice over Internet ...

smrtPhone

smrtPhone

smrtphone.io

Het slimste cloudtelefoonsysteem en krachtige kiezer. smrtPhone is een alles-in-één communicatieplatform voor verkoopgedreven bedrijven. Spraak, sms, power dialing, leadbeheer - allemaal moeiteloos gesynchroniseerd met uw CRM-systeem.

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

Zet een krachtig belplatform op dat is geïntegreerd met uw CRM, toegankelijk op pc's en smartphones en verkrijg wereldwijd nummers.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

Laat uw bedrijf groeien met virtuele telefoonnummers, IVR, spraakuitzendingen, massa-sms-diensten en power dialing. Probeer CallFire GRATIS!

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

Bewijs ROI. Verhoog conversies. Stimuleer de omzet. Volg en wijs elke online en offline lead toe aan precies welke campagne deze genereert.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa is trackingsoftware van ondernemingskwaliteit voor prestatie-, affiliate- en partnermarketing. De Phonexa Suite is de onderliggende technologie die de lead- en call-levenscyclus van consumenten doorloopt en prestatiemarketingteams helpt de ROI voor merken te vergroten via aangesloten, partne...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. is een in Seattle gevestigd beursgenoteerd bedrijf, opgericht in 2003, met meer dan 300 werknemers. Marchex is een B2B-bedrijf voor gespreks- en conversatieanalyse. Het is gespecialiseerd in het gebruik van kunstmatige intelligentie en machine learning om gespreksgegevens tussen bedrij...

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

De eigen gespreksmeetsoftware van Telmetrics (call analytics platform) is gebouwd volgens IEEE- en RFC-standaarden en beschikt over meerdere datacenters die zijn gebouwd op Telco-grade beschikbaarheid en fouttolerante architectuur, ondersteund door volledig geautomatiseerde noodherstelprocessen.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics is een marketingmetings- en attributieplatform dat geïsoleerde marketing-, verkoop-, omzet- en klantgegevens verbindt om: - Een volledig trechteroverzicht van uw klanttraject te bieden - Omzet nauwkeurig toe te schrijven op kanaal-, campagne-, inhouds- en trefwoordniveau - Creëer mul...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape is speciaal gebouwde verkoop- en marketingautomatiseringssoftware die wordt geleverd met kant-en-klare functies die voor elk bedrijf kunnen worden geconfigureerd. De gebruiksvriendelijke interface geeft uw teams meer mogelijkheden en consolideert alle aspecten van uw bedrijf in één AI-platform...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

Leadtracking voor marketingbureaus en klanten De enige software voor het volgen en rapporteren van leads waarop de beste PPC- en SEO-professionals vertrouwen om waarde voor klanten te vergroten.

Cordless

Cordless

cordless.io

Ontgrendel uw steminhoud. Moderne telefonie voor klantondersteuningsteams. De kloof tussen stem en tekst overbruggen.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource is marktleider op het gebied van oproeptracking, leadbeheer en bedrijfsanalyseoplossingen. Maximaliseer uw marketingbudget en behaal gemeten resultaten.

OnviSource

OnviSource

onvisource.com

Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.

Dialics

Dialics

dialics.com

Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...

AuditCall

AuditCall

auditcall.com

AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...

800response

800response

800response.com

800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...

iovox

iovox

iovox.com

Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.

CallPlease

CallPlease

webapp.callplease.com

CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.

Call iQ

Call iQ

mycalliq.com

How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...

CallAction

CallAction

callaction.co

CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.

Clixtell

Clixtell

clixtell.com

Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...

CallScaler

CallScaler

callscaler.com

CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.

CallGear

CallGear

callgear.ae

Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.

WildJar

WildJar

wildjar.com

WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.

CallRoot

CallRoot

callroot.com

CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.

Hot Prospector

Hot Prospector

hotprospector.com

Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

PBXDom

PBXDom

pbxdom.com

PBXDom-cloudrapporten kunnen eenvoudig gedetailleerde rapporten genereren van uw telefoon- of callcenteractiviteiten, waar ook ter wereld; het is niet nodig om extra software aan te schaffen. U kunt dit bereiken door een collector van PBXDom te installeren en uw PBX of Callcenter aan te sluiten op d...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza is het eerste zakelijke platform voor het volgen en optimaliseren van oproepen. Om tegemoet te komen aan de groeiende vraag naar intelligentie uit telefooninteracties combineren we traditionele gespreksregistratie met de krachtige analyse van telefoongesprekken. Convirza maakt gebruik van s...

DCDial

DCDial

dcdial.com

Onze cloudgebaseerde contactcenteroplossing helpt bedrijven miljoenen klanten te bereiken via interactieve tekst en spraak. Onze zeer aanpasbare oplossing beschikt over een intuïtieve en gebruiksvriendelijke interface waarmee onze klanten snel en relatief eenvoudig geavanceerde communicatiestrategie...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken biedt u stapsgewijs inzicht in de prestaties van uw verkopers tijdens gesprekken, zodat u de klantbetrokkenheid kunt verbeteren en meer deals kunt sluiten.

Ringba

Ringba

ringba.com

Oproep volgen, attributie, rapportage en analyse voor marketeers, digitale bureaus, callcenters, pay-per-call en prestatienetwerken.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

Log in om toegang te krijgen tot het pay-per-call-platform van Invoca. Adverteerders maken op oproepen gebaseerde campagnes en uitgevers verdienen meer commissies voor het genereren van oproepen.

