Retail Assortment Planning Software - Populairste apps
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
Spot het. Winkel het. Stimuleer de e-commerceprestaties met een visuele zoekervaring die shoppers verbindt met producten waar ze dol op zijn.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is een van 's werelds eerste AI-platforms voor algemene doeleinden waarmee grote ondernemingen over de hele wereld een breed scala aan AI-ondersteunde applicaties kunnen bouwen voor verschillende workflows en functies. Vue.ai levert waarde in tegenstelling tot andere puntoplossingen door beel...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights is de enige werkruimte voor assortimentsbeheer die retailmerken in staat stelt een door de consument geobsedeerde benadering van de productstrategie te hanteren en hen in staat stelt meer producten te creëren waar mensen van houden – en minder van wat ze niet leuk vinden. De MakerSights ...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio is een cloudgebaseerd merchandisingplatform dat kritieke workflows automatiseert, realtime inzichten biedt en samenwerking op afstand mogelijk maakt. We stellen retailers in staat tijd te besparen en snellere, datagestuurde merchandisingbeslissingen te nemen die leiden tot voorraadoptimalisat...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is een AI-bedrijf dat het platform, de applicaties en de diensten levert om bedrijven te helpen het potentieel van AI te benutten om de omzet te vergroten, de winst te verhogen en de efficiëntie te verhogen. Het cloud-AI-platform van Peak biedt een brede reeks functies waarmee technische en co...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC is een pionier op de competitieve datamarkt en biedt webdata-extractie en -analyse aan klanten in veel reis- en detailhandelssectoren. QL2 levert echt concurrentievoordeel door on-demand data-acquisitie, prijsmonitoring, assortimentsoptimalisatie, productmatching en bruikbare inzic...