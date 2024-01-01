Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - Populairste apps
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer is een in San Francisco gevestigd bedrijf voor de ontwikkeling van mobiele apps, vooral bekend om zijn gratis Voxer Walkie Talkie-app voor smartphones. Voxer Walkie Talkie, opgericht door Tom Katis en Matt Ranney, is zowel een live "push-to-talk" -systeem als een voicemailsysteem. Berichten o...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is een Amerikaanse draadloze netwerkoperator die voorheen opereerde als een aparte divisie van Verizon Communications onder de naam Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
De alles-in-één oplossing voor zakelijke communicatie, die 150 miljoen wereldwijde gebruikers met elkaar verbindt. Bied uw personeel de mogelijkheid om direct een herspeelbare stem te gebruiken.
Yac
yac.com
Asynchrone vergaderingen, spraakberichten en scherm delen voor teams.
Orion
orionlabs.io
Stem is de toekomst van frontliniewerk. Het Orion PTT 2.0 Voice Platform stimuleert de productiviteit, de veiligheid van medewerkers en de klantbetrokkenheid voor het eerstelijnspersoneel van ondernemingen. Onze wereldwijde klanten transformeren hun personeelsbestand via Orion’s E2EE veilige directe...