Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Populairste apps

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Het CommerceXM-platform van Salsify ondersteunt de ervaringen waar shoppers om vragen in elke fase van het kooptraject, overal op het digitale schap.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Supersnelle headless commerce voor productgeobsedeerde merken en bureaus. Creëer unieke en gedenkwaardige productervaringen en verkoop uw producten op elk kanaal, op elke schaal en op elke manier die u wenst.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks is een uitgebreide Product Information Management (PIM)-oplossing waarmee u al uw productinformatie en gegevens centraal kunt beheren. Naast het beheer van productgegevens kunnen online retailers en merken eenvoudig digitale activa beheren, nauwkeurige productgegevens naadloos naar meerdere...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is een oplossing voor het beheer van retailactiviteiten. Onze klanten hebben behoefte aan een echte SaaS-oplossing die meerdere verkoopkanalen en producten in één gebruiksvriendelijke applicatie kan verwerken. Onze oplossingen omvatten alles, van inkoop tot rapportage en zijn zelfs mobiel ...
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Versnel de online omzetgroei, schaal naadloos en optimaliseer uw klantervaring met een intelligent B2B/B2C webwinkelplatform en mobiele app. Billtrust eCommerce is speciaal ontwikkeld voor groothandelaars en productiebedrijven om concurrerend te blijven en te innoveren met een geïntegreerde, holisti...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce is een alles-in-één AI-aangedreven platform dat B2B-groothandelaren, distributeurs en fabrikanten helpt hun end-to-end verkoop te digitaliseren; vanaf het vastleggen van nieuwe leads tot het aannemen van bestellingen, betalingen en meer! Gebruikers kunnen bestellingen aannemen op beurzen...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio maakt digitale omzetgroei voor merken mogelijk met 's werelds eerste end-to-end dropship- en marktplaatsplatform. Onze allesomvattende B2B-automatiseringshub ondersteunt alle systemen, protocollen en leveranciers en stelt merken naadloos bloot aan een wereldwijd retail-ecosysteem. Cymbio onde...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® is toonaangevend op het gebied van Product Content Orchestration, waardoor meer dan 14.000 bedrijven in meer dan 60 landen de creatie en distributie van impactvolle inhoud kunnen vereenvoudigen die accuraat, consistent en relevant is, overal waar handel plaatsvindt. Via zijn technologiep...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer is een wereldwijd toonaangevend PIM-platform (Product Information Management) dat bedrijven helpt complexe B2B-processen te automatiseren en hun producten te verbinden met elk bedrijfsverkoopplatform of -tool binnen of buiten de organisatie in de gehele supply chain. Met individuele onbo...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo is het product experience (PX) bedrijf en wereldleider op het gebied van Product Information Management (PIM); het creëren van een wereld waarin elke productinteractie een ervaring is die consumenten en professionals begeleidt naar de beste aankoop, altijd en overal. Akeneo biedt bedrijfsleid...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM is toonaangevende software voor productinformatiebeheer voor kleine en middelgrote bedrijven over de hele wereld vanwege de gebruiksvriendelijke interface, de lage prijs en de whiteglove-aanpak van onboarding en klantenondersteuning. Plytix PIM helpt bedrijven hun productinformatiebeheerp...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), leider op het gebied van enterprise cloud data management, brengt data en AI tot leven door bedrijven in staat te stellen de transformerende kracht van hun meest kritische assets te realiseren. We hebben een nieuwe categorie software gecreëerd, de Informatica Intelligent Da...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Geliefd bij ontwikkelaars, bureaus en ondernemingen: het Pimcore Platform™ is een geavanceerd open-sourceplatform dat wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 110.000 bedrijven wereldwijd. Het biedt state-of-the-art oplossingen voor digital asset management (DAM), productinformatiebeheer (PIM), master data man...