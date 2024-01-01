Payment Analytics Software - Populairste apps
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-platform dat is gebouwd om u te helpen begrijpen wat er met uw bedrijf aan de hand is. KPI's van cloudservices, spreadsheets en databases op één plek.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap is een online betalingsoplossing voor e-commerce-, B2B- en SaaS-bedrijven, gespecialiseerd in wereldwijde betalingsverwerking en betalingsgateway-oplossingen voor online bedrijven.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Houd uw maandelijks terugkerende inkomsten bij, ongeacht welke betalingsverwerker u gebruikt.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma is een bekroond betalingsbedrijf dat bedrijven helpt creditcards en betaalkaarten online, in winkels en op mobiele apparaten te accepteren. Meer dan 8.000 bedrijven in Noord-Amerika gebruiken de betalingstools van Payfirma om gemakkelijk betaald te krijgen en alle transactiegegevens op één ...