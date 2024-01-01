Hybride activeringssoftware - Populairste apps
Hybride software helpt bedrijven bij het stroomlijnen van hybride werkplekprocessen, zoals planning en teamcoördinatie. Met hybride werkoplossingen kunnen werknemers hun voorkeuren voor de werklocatie plannen en communiceren met hun teams om de samenwerking en verbinding met collega's, multifunctionele partners en werkvrienden te bevorderen. Beheerders en managers van hybride teams, waaronder zowel externe werknemers als kantoormedewerkers, gebruiken deze oplossingen om beleid voor de hybride werkplek in te stellen en aan werknemers te communiceren. Zodra het beleid is vastgesteld, kunnen werknemers hun favoriete hybride schema's samenstellen en kunnen ze de favoriete kantoor- of thuisdagen van hun teamgenoten bekijken. Deze transparantie stelt werknemers in staat hun werkdagen op kantoor af te stemmen op die van anderen om persoonlijke samenwerking, vergaderingen of socialisatie te vergemakkelijken. Hybride enablement-software genereert ook waardevolle inzichten met betrekking tot ruimtegebruik en trends op de werkplek, waardoor bedrijven gegevens krijgen om beslissingen te nemen met betrekking tot hybride beleid en vastgoedbehoeften.
Skedda
skedda.com
Kantoren, co-workingruimtes, universiteiten, sportlocaties, studio's en kerken zijn slechts enkele van de plaatsen die het gebruik van hun bureaus, kamers, rechtbanken, studio's, zalen en alle andere 'ruimtes' beheren met Skedda.
Envoy
envoy.com
Breng mensen samen op een flexibele werkplek Sluit u aan bij de duizenden bedrijven die op Envoy vertrouwen om hybride werkplekken soepel en veilig te laten werken, zodat iedereen binnenin kan gedijen.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin is het toonaangevende flexibele werkplekplatform dat mensen verbindt met kamers, bureaus en elkaar. We integreren met de tools die u al kent en waar u van houdt, waardoor adoptie een fluitje van een cent wordt.
deskbird
deskbird.com
Klik, Boek, Werk Eindelijk een bureauboekingssoftware waar gebruikers dol op zijn. Schakel over naar een hybride werkplek met de meest intuïtieve oplossing voor het boeken van werkruimtes – uw medewerkers zullen er vanaf dag één dol op zijn. Hotdesking en kantoorplanning zijn goed gedaan.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD-producten helpen u bij het beheren van coworking-, flexruimtes en hybride werkplekken en bieden mensen een uitstekende werkplekervaring.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Comeen
comeen.com
Digital signage, vergaderruimte boeken, weekplanning, werkplekanalyse: creëer een naadloze ervaring tussen mens en werkplek. Ontdek Comeen vandaag nog en krijg een gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen.