Help Authoring Tools (HAT) - Populairste apps
Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.
Nieuwe app verzoeken
ReadMe
readme.com
Ontwikkelaarshubs die uw gebruikers ontmoeten waar ze zich ook bevinden. ReadMe transformeert uw API-documenten in interactieve hubs die ontwikkelaars helpen succesvol te zijn.
Document360
document360.io
Document360 helpt binnen enkele minuten een geweldige online kennisbank op te bouwen. Start uw gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen met directe toegang! Eenvoudige installatie. Gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen. Annuleer op elk gewenst moment. Geen creditcard.
Archbee
archbee.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om geweldige documentatie te maken. Help uw gebruikers vandaag nog aan de slag te gaan met uw product. Bouw snel productdocumentatie, handleidingen voor ontwikkelaars en API-referenties – zonder de technische kopzorg.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs - Kennisbeheersoftware voor quizzen, tests, training, flashcards, kennisbank. Ga aan de slag met onze kennisbeheersoftware.
snazzyDocs
snazzydocs.com
snazzyDocs is een webgebaseerde applicatie voor het schrijven en hosten van documentatie of helpdocumenten. U hoeft geen servers, repositories of websites te configureren (als u dat niet wilt).
PaceAI
paceai.co
De AI-productiviteitstool voor niet-technische professionals zoals bedrijfsanalisten, productmanagers en projectmanagers, data-analisten om technische documentatie en ideeën binnen enkele seconden in plaats van dagen te genereren en te leveren.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is een webgebaseerd documentatieplatform waarmee bedrijven uitstekende productdocumentatie in meerdere talen kunnen bouwen, onderhouden en publiceren. Met dit platform kunt u analyseren hoe uw klanten omgaan met uw documentatie en krijgt u inzicht in hoe u uw documenten kunt verbeteren. Als ...