Generative AI Software - Populairste apps

Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Taalmodellen optimaliseren voor dialoog. We hebben een model getraind met de naam ChatGPT, dat op een conversatie manier communiceert. Het dialoogformaat maakt het voor ChatGPT mogelijk vervolgvragen te beantwoorden, fouten toe te geven, onjuiste uitgangspunten ter discussie te stellen en o...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
U kunt Bard gebruiken om uw ideeën vooruit te helpen. Met een beetje hulp van Bard kun je dingen doen als: - Brainstorm over ideeën, ontwikkel een plan of vind verschillende manieren om dingen gedaan te krijgen - Krijg een snelle, gemakkelijk te begrijpen samenvatting van complexere onderwerpen - M...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is een in San Francisco gevestigde start-up en een online IDE (geïntegreerde ontwikkelomgeving). De naam komt van het acroniem REPL, wat staat voor "read-evaluate-print loop". De dienst is in 2016 gemaakt door de Jordaanse programmeur Amjad Masad en de Jordaanse ontwerper Haya Odeh. Met Repl...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Uw dagelijkse AI-metgezel.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is een AI-assistent van de volgende generatie voor uw taken, ongeacht de schaal.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
De AI-gemeenschap bouwt aan de toekomst. Bouw, train en implementeer ultramoderne modellen die worden aangedreven door de open source-referentie op het gebied van machine learning.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is een coderende LLM die is ontworpen om de manier waarop we software bouwen te transformeren. Door BLACKBOX.AI te bouwen, is ons doel om: Versnel het innovatietempo binnen bedrijven door engineers 10x sneller te maken bij het bouwen en uitbrengen van producten Versnel de groei van sof...
Build AI
buildai.space
Bouw AI in uw bedrijf. In minuten. Bouw uw eigen AI-aangedreven web-apps, afgestemd op uw bedrijf. Geen technische vaardigheden vereist.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Breng uw ondernemingen naar een hoger niveau met Krater AI. Onze alles-in-één SuperApp ontgrendelt de kracht van kunstmatige intelligentie-technologie en maakt alles mogelijk, van het maken van inhoud tot tekst-naar-spraak-mogelijkheden. Met Krater krijgt u toegang tot onbeperkte mogelijkheden en ec...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI-codementor. Begin vandaag nog slimmer met coderen met de ultieme uitlegtool. gebaseerd op kunstmatige intelligentie voor het optimaliseren, refactoren en beoordelen van code!
Autocode
autocode.com
Meldingen voor nieuwe gebruikers. Aankoopwaarschuwingen. Geplande banen. Gemeenschapsbots. SQL-query's. Intern gereedschap. Creëer wat je maar wilt met JavaScript en API's.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bouw ChatGPT-chatbots, verrassend snel 🚀. De eerste chatbotbouwer van de volgende generatie, mogelijk gemaakt door OpenAI. Bouw ChatGPT-achtige bots voor uw project of bedrijf om dingen voor elkaar te krijgen. 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Wilt u geld verdienen met Chat GPT? Zoek niet verder dan AI Writer – de ultieme tool voor het genereren van hoogwaardige, boeiende inhoud in enkele seconden. Met onze geavanceerde AI-algoritmen en intuïtieve interface kunt u eenvoudig blogposts, artikelen en meer maken. En met ons ingebouwde partne...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Het samenwerkingsplatform om AI-agenten te bouwen. Teams gebruiken Voiceflow om chat- of voice-AI-agents te ontwerpen, testen en lanceren – samen, sneller en op schaal.
Refraction
refraction.dev
Refactoreer code, genereer documentatie, maak unit-tests en meer. Plak eenvoudigweg een codeblok, kies uw taal of raamwerk en klik vervolgens op 'Genereren' om getuige te zijn van magie.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Begrijp, repareer en automatiseer uw codebase met het code-intelligentieplatform van Sourcegraph.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
Met AI2sql kunnen ingenieurs en niet-ingenieurs eenvoudig efficiënte, foutloze SQL-query's schrijven zonder kennis van SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Een AI-coderingsassistent. Koppel programmeur voor ontwikkelaarsbehoeften.
Together AI
together.ai
Het snelste cloudplatform voor het bouwen en uitvoeren van generatieve AI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
De computer vision-oplossingen van Chooch helpen bedrijven de visuele beoordeling van hun video- en beeldgegevens te automatiseren om de betekenis van de meest genuanceerde visuele elementen te detecteren en te begrijpen – en dat alles in realtime om bruikbare inzichten te leveren die zakelijke besl...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
Met DeftGPT kunt u: * Vereenvoudig het schrijven van uw inhoud: Met DeftGPT kunt u vragen stellen, direct antwoorden krijgen en interactieve gesprekken voeren met AI. Je hebt direct toegang tot GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude van Anthropic en een verscheidenheid aan andere bots. * Teambeheer: DeftGPT...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungeert als uw vertrouwde co-piloot voor het bedrijfsleven met als doel u slimmer, sneller en zelfverzekerder te maken in uw datagestuurde beslissingen. IBM Cognos Analytics geeft elke gebruiker – of het nu datawetenschappers, bedrijfsanalisten of niet-IT-specialisten zijn – me...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bouw binnen enkele minuten krachtige AI-applicaties op het Katonic Generative AI Platform zonder code. Verhoog de productiviteit van u en uw medewerkers, verbeter de klantervaring en doe dingen die alleen grote ondernemingen kunnen doen, allemaal met de kracht van generatieve AI. * Geen codeervaard...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is de toonaangevende aanbieder van open source generatieve AI- en Machine Learning-platforms met een missie om AI te democratiseren. Het distilleert de technische bekwaamheid van 30 Kaggle Masters in eenvoudige AI-cloudproducten voor generatieve AI en machine learning die krachtige problemen ...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverloze cloud voor AI-BentoCloud is een volledig beheerd platform voor het bouwen en exploiteren van AI-applicaties, waardoor AI-teams flexibele producten kunnen leveren. BentoML is het platform voor software-ingenieurs om AI-producten te bouwen.
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...