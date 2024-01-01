Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Populairste apps
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bouw ChatGPT-chatbots, verrassend snel 🚀. De eerste chatbotbouwer van de volgende generatie, mogelijk gemaakt door OpenAI. Bouw ChatGPT-achtige bots voor uw project of bedrijf om dingen voor elkaar te krijgen. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Het samenwerkingsplatform om AI-agenten te bouwen. Teams gebruiken Voiceflow om chat- of voice-AI-agents te ontwerpen, testen en lanceren – samen, sneller en op schaal.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is het toonaangevende Full Stack AI-, LLM- en computer vision-productieplatform voor het modelleren van ongestructureerde beeld-, video-, tekst- en audiogegevens.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
De computer vision-oplossingen van Chooch helpen bedrijven de visuele beoordeling van hun video- en beeldgegevens te automatiseren om de betekenis van de meest genuanceerde visuele elementen te detecteren en te begrijpen – en dat alles in realtime om bruikbare inzichten te leveren die zakelijke besl...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bouw binnen enkele minuten krachtige AI-applicaties op het Katonic Generative AI Platform zonder code. Verhoog de productiviteit van u en uw medewerkers, verbeter de klantervaring en doe dingen die alleen grote ondernemingen kunnen doen, allemaal met de kracht van generatieve AI. * Geen codeervaard...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverloze cloud voor AI-BentoCloud is een volledig beheerd platform voor het bouwen en exploiteren van AI-applicaties, waardoor AI-teams flexibele producten kunnen leveren. BentoML is het platform voor software-ingenieurs om AI-producten te bouwen.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI levert infrastructuur voor het uitvoeren, afstemmen en schalen van generatieve AI-applicaties. OctoAI zorgt ervoor dat modellen voor u werken, en niet andersom. Ontwikkelaars krijgen eenvoudig toegang tot een efficiënte AI-infrastructuur, zodat ze de modellen van hun keuze kunnen uitvoeren, d...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is een cloud-native PaaS voor Machine Learning-teams om ML/LLM-applicaties op hun eigen cloud/on-prem Infra te bouwen, implementeren en verzenden op een snellere, schaalbare, kostenefficiënte manier met de juiste governance-controles, waardoor ze 90% kunnen bereiken. % snellere time-to-v...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI stimuleert de adoptie van GenAI bij ondernemingen. We worden ondersteund door Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars en andere opmerkelijke investeerders TuneChat: onze chat-app aangedreven door open source-modellen TuneStudio: onze speeltuin voor ontwikkelaars...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Bouw betere, meer gedifferentieerde AI-producten. Een op samenwerking gebaseerde cloudgebaseerde werkruimte voor het snel herhalen van GenAI-producten.
Aporia
aporia.com
Gebruik Aporia's ML Observability om drift- en modeldegradatie te detecteren, modelbeheer te centraliseren, voorspellingen uit te leggen en uw ML-modellen in productie te verbeteren.