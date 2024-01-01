Auditing Services Providers - Populairste apps

Categorieën

Auditing services play a crucial role in verifying the accuracy of a company's financial records, ensuring they faithfully represent the transactions undertaken. These services aid companies in crafting compliant financial statements and effectively communicating their financial standing to stakeholders such as banks, investors/shareholders, and other financial partners. Typically integrated within a company's finance and accounting departments, auditing services are often complemented by additional support from financial consulting, bookkeeping, and tax service providers.

KPMG Spark

KPMG Spark biedt online boekhouding met geautomatiseerde boekhouding met toegang tot een speciaal accountteam voor vereenvoudigde belastingvoorbereiding, facturering, betalingen, onkostenregistratie en meer

Perkins & Co

Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...

