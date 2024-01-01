Alternatieven - Sucuri
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is een in San Francisco gevestigd cloud computing-bedrijf dat hosting en serverloze backend-services aanbiedt voor webapplicaties en statische websites. De functies omvatten continue implementatie van Git via Netlify Edge, de wereldwijde netwerkinfrastructuur voor applicatielevering van het...
Vercel
vercel.com
Implementeer webprojecten met de beste frontend-ontwikkelaarservaring en de hoogste eindgebruikersprestaties.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud biedt een geïntegreerde set betrouwbare en veilige cloud computing-tools en -producten, waarmee u een cloudinfrastructuur en datacenters in meerdere regio's kunt bouwen om uw bedrijf en de mondiale industrie te versterken. Probeer het gratis.
Vodlix
vodlix.com
Snelste white label videostreaming- en OTT-oplossing. Ervaar de hoogste kwaliteit videostreaming met de beste cloudgebaseerde OTT-oplossing voor uw IPTV- en VOD-behoeften. Geniet van de ultieme kijkervaring met Vodlix.
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
Bunny.net is een eenvoudig maar krachtig platform voor het leveren van inhoud, dat razendsnelle prestaties biedt voor een fractie van de kosten met gratis SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 en 100% Pay As You Go-prijzen.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is een Amerikaanse aanbieder van edge computing-platforms, met hoofdkantoor in Dallas, Texas. Het oprichtersteam werd geleid door Lance Crosby, die ook medeoprichter was van SoftLayer Technologies, dat in 2013 door IBM werd overgenomen.
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
CDNetworks, opgericht in 2000, is een full-service content delivery network (CDN) dat technologie, netwerkinfrastructuur en klantenservice levert voor de levering van internetinhoud en -applicaties. Het bedrijf positioneert zichzelf als een multinationale aanbieder van contentleveringsdiensten, met ...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack Bestandsuploader en API voor bestandsupload. Eenvoudige bestandsuploader en krachtige API's om elk bestand te uploaden, transformeren en in uw app te leveren.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is de toonaangevende content delivery network (CDN)-serviceprovider voor media- en softwarelevering en cloudbeveiligingsoplossingen.
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale: beeld-, video- en audio-API's voor ontwikkelaars.
Pinata
pinata.cloud
Pinata maakt het eenvoudig om naar IPFS te uploaden en inhoud met hoge snelheden van het netwerk op te halen dankzij Dedicated Gateways.
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud biedt geïntegreerde cloudservices zoals CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, Cloud datacenter, Cloud storage, VoD, Live streaming en videoadvertenties.
NitroPack
nitropack.io
Eén platform. Alle snelheidsoptimalisaties. Automatisch. Wees beter dan de concurrentie zonder ook maar één regel code te schrijven.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva biedt volledige cyberbeveiliging door te beschermen wat er echt toe doet: uw gegevens en applicaties, zowel op locatie als in de cloud.
CDN77
cdn77.com
70 Tbps+ CDN met wereldwijde dekking op 6 continenten. Versnel de levering van uw inhoud en bereik uw gebruikers vanaf de edge met een gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen.
CacheFly
cachefly.com
Versla de concurrentie met snellere levering van inhoud, waar ook ter wereld! CacheFly biedt betrouwbare CDN-oplossingen, volledig afgestemd op uw bedrijf.
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy is een op SaaS gebaseerd platform dat websites opnieuw ontwerpt en opnieuw ontwerpt om snellere webprestaties in China te bereiken. Het is tot nu toe het enige webcompatibiliteitsplatform dat in staat is om vrijwel onshore prestaties te realiseren, offshore. Het platform wordt op websites be...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is een 3D-activabeheerplatform waarmee ontwikkelaars en bedrijven 3D-inhoud in realtime kunnen opslaan, beveiligen en delen binnen hun organisatie en daarbuiten. We bieden een 3D-first content management systeem (CMS) en leveringsnetwerk (CDN), middelencompressie- en conversi...
Edgio
edg.io
Infrastructuur voor dynamische websites van minder dan een seconde. Ontwikkel, implementeer, bekijk een voorbeeld, experimenteer ermee, monitor en voer uw frontend uit - Implementeer gratis in 1 minuut. Vroeger Laag0
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting, opgericht in 2003, is een webhostingbedrijf gevestigd in Old Tappan, New Jersey (VS), dat de meest betaalbare en betrouwbare webhostingoplossingen levert aan klanten over de hele wereld. AccuWeb Hosting is een schuldenvrij, particulier bedrijf met meer dan 14 jaar ervaring. Vanaf va...
Imgix
imgix.com
Ontketen het potentieel van uw media met AI. Creëer, transformeer en optimaliseer boeiende afbeeldingen en video's voor een ongeëvenaarde visuele ervaring.