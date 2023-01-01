Alternatieven - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush biedt oplossingen voor SEO, PPC, content, sociale media en concurrentieonderzoek. Vertrouwd door meer dan 6000.000 marketeers wereldwijd
Thryv
thryv.com
Beheer klanten altijd, overal en op elk apparaat met de software voor kleine bedrijven van Thryv: CRM, tekst- en e-mailmarketing, sociale media, websites en meer.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is een uitgebreid klantervaringplatform. Meer dan 60.000 bedrijven van elke omvang gebruiken BirdEye elke dag om online gevonden te worden via recensies, gekozen te worden door klanten via sms-interacties en om het beste bedrijf te zijn met enquête- en inzichtentools.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is een technologiebedrijf uit New York City dat actief is op het gebied van online merkbeheer. Het biedt merkupdates via zijn cloudgebaseerde netwerk van apps, zoekmachines en andere faciliteiten. Het bedrijf werd in 2006 opgericht door Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger en Brent Metz. Recente c...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
De eenvoudigste manier om digitale oplossingen onder uw eigen merk te verkopen. Vendasta is een whitelabelplatform voor bedrijven die digitale oplossingen bieden aan het MKB.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers is een bekroond softwarebedrijf voor klantbeoordelingen. Ontvang meer recensies. Reageer op klanten. Vind inzichten over de klantervaring.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter geeft merken met meerdere locaties de lokale inzichten en tools die ze nodig hebben om de klantervaring op schaal te monitoren, analyseren en verbeteren.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transformeert de online aanwezigheid van merken met een drieledige aanpak: lokale vermeldingen, reputatiebeheer en beheer van sociale media. Met Synup kunnen merken relevante en betrouwbare zakelijke content leveren op alle locaties en mediakanalen in één holistisch dashboard. Merken kunnen nu...
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Via Channel Marketing Automation Eén platform voor al uw gedistribueerde marketingbehoeften
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX zorgt ervoor dat uw dichtstbijzijnde bedrijfslocatie zichtbaar is en stimuleert de betrokkenheid van ontdekking tot aankoop en nog veel meer.