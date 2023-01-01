Alternatieven - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
De sweepstakes en beloningen van UpViral zijn de snelste manier om uw bedrijf online te laten groeien. Genereer verkeer, breid uw lijst uit en zet abonnees om in klanten.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is een groeimarketingplatform. Wij zorgen ervoor dat u geweldige campagnes kunt uitvoeren die uw bedrijf laten groeien.
Interacty
interacty.me
Marketeers (freelancers en bureaus), productiestudio's, uitgevers Met Interacty kunnen marketeers het publiek betrekken en de omzet verhogen via interactieve ervaringen en games. Gegamificeerde marketingcontent verhoogt de betrokkenheid en aandachtstijd en genereert meer leads. Met Interactief kun j...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Maak online quizzen en interactieve presentaties om uw publiek te betrekken. Werkt op elk apparaat met een internetverbinding. Maximaal 100.000 deelnemers
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Bij Goosechase is ervaring alles! Goosechase, oorspronkelijk geïnspireerd door speurtochten, is een interactief ervaringenplatform (IXP) waarmee leiders, organisaties en scholen hun gemeenschappen kunnen betrekken, activeren en onderwijzen. Goosechase is online gemaakt maar wordt in de echte wereld ...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize is een gamificatie- en community-engagementplatform voor bedrijven van elke omvang. Het aanbod omvat een eenvoudig te gebruiken contentmanagementsysteem boordevol functies, aanpasbare prestaties en beloningen, meerdere mechanismen om sociaal gedrag te motiveren, en rapporten en analyses.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Stimuleer uw marketingcampagnes op sociale netwerken en op uw website en genereer leads. Bewaak uw sociale netwerken en voer Social Listening, Brand Monitoring en real-time contentbeheer uit. - Vergroot uw digitale publiek en ontvang gekwalificeerde leads met eenvoudige interactieve inhoud via uw ap...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is een gamificatieplatform voor het creëren van interactieve promoties om de leadgeneratie te vergroten, verkoopteams te belonen en te stimuleren en de klantenloyaliteit op te bouwen. Verander leads in micro-influencers. Betrek en stimuleer uw publiek met gepersonaliseerde campagnes en prom...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Met Qualifio kunnen grote merken en media het publiek via digitale kanalen betrekken via meer dan 50 interactieve sjablonen (quizzen, wedstrijden, enquêtes, tests, geanimeerde games, enz.). Met strikte naleving van de AVG maakt het platform het verzamelen van rijke gegevens uit de eerste hand mogeli...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is een gamificatieplatform dat is ontworpen om u te helpen rijke in-app-ervaringen te creëren die de betrokkenheid en retentie van klanten stimuleren. Met meer dan 50 vooraf gebouwde sjablonen en de mogelijkheid om uw eigen sjablonen helemaal zelf te maken, kunt u eenvoudig elk retentie-...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is een innovatief platform voor klantbetrokkenheid, gespecialiseerd in bezoekersactivatie, klantbetrokkenheid en de modernste Aanalytics-suite. Het platform stelt B2C-merken in staat de levenscyclus van hun klanten te automatiseren, personaliseren en volledig te beheren, waarbij ze de meest...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is geavanceerde software voor verwijzings- en loyaliteitsmarketing waarmee u uw klanten kunt betrekken, waar ze ook kamperen: binnen of buiten uw mobiele app of webapp. Enkele van 's werelds meest innovatieve en gerenommeerde merken gebruiken SaaSquatch om hun pleitbezorgers te belonen, l...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep is een viraal marketingplatform met tools voor het creëren van sweepstakes, wedstrijden en weggeefacties.