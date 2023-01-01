Alternatieven - Respondent Researcher
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Bruikbaarheidstests en onderzoekstools om uw online klantervaring te verbeteren met UserTesting, het Human Insight Platform. G2's #1 CX-industriesoftware.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Pay-as-you-go gebruikerstesttool zonder abonnement of maandelijkse kosten. Krijg betere inzichten van ons panel van hoogwaardige testers vanaf slechts $ 30 per tester.
dscout
dscout.com
Het kwalitatieve onderzoeksplatform van dscout maakt gebruik van een mobiele app en +100.000 enthousiaste deelnemers om op efficiënte wijze video van het moment vast te leggen en inzichten gemakkelijk te maken...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
De meest moeiteloze manier om asynchrone videogesprekken te voeren. Betrek uw community, rekruteer nieuw talent, genereer betere leads en nog veel meer.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Maak gebruik van ons ultramoderne gebruikersonderzoeksplatform en een wereldwijd panel van meer dan 1,6 miljoen mensen om uw klant- en gebruikerservaring te verbeteren.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matchen van onderzoekers en deelnemers. Rekruteer een willekeurig deelnemerspubliek of vind betaalde onderzoeksmogelijkheden voor elke onderzoeksmethode, wereldwijd.
Senja
senja.io
Het verzamelen van getuigenissen wordt niet eenvoudiger dan dit. Verzamel tekst- en videogetuigenissen. Deel ze overal. Converteer meer bezoekers en sluit meer deals!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Ons door AI aangedreven, actuele videoonderzoeksplatform stelt MR-, UX- en CX-teams in staat mensen, producten en ervaringen te begrijpen in de context van het dagelijks leven. De onderzoekers, ontwerpers en productmanagers die we ondersteunen, gebruiken Indeemo in B2C- en B2B-contexten voor een ver...