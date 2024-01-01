Prommt

Prommt

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Webapp gebruiken

Website: prommt.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Prommt op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online checkout experience directly to customers. Ideal for enterprise clients, Prommt is a fully scalable web-based application that can provide large organisations with easy user management and tiered access control for complex teams across multiple locations. Integrating fully with existing payment providers, Prommt allows clients to maintain relationships with their current gateway or card payment processor. Packed with clever features including secure card tokenisation, recurring payments, Autocharge, automated receipts, intelligent alerts and fully-branded payment communications, Prommt provides all of the tools you need to transform your payment processes.
Categorieën:
Finance
Betalingsverwerkingssoftware

Website: prommt.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Prommt. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Alternatieven

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Venmo

Venmo

venmo.com

Payoneer

Payoneer

payoneer.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

Karbon

Karbon

karbonhq.com

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Misschien bent u ook hierin geïnteresseerd

Monnify

Monnify

monnify.com

Cardinity

Cardinity

cardinity.com

MRR.io

MRR.io

mrr.io

PayMongo

PayMongo

paymongo.com

MoonClerk

MoonClerk

moonclerk.com

AxxonPay

AxxonPay

axxonpay.com

Rebillia Platform

Rebillia Platform

rebillia.com

PayFacile

PayFacile

payfacile.com

MONEI

MONEI

monei.com

Vindicia

Vindicia

vindicia.com

Zoho Checkout

Zoho Checkout

zoho.com

Flux

Flux

fluxqr.com

Verkennen

Producten

Downloaden

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wij gebruiken cookies om onze websites aan te bieden en te verbeteren. Door onze websites te gebruiken, gaat u akkoord met cookies.

Privacybeleid