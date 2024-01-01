Alternatieven - Planoly
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (gestileerd als tumblr en uitgesproken als "tumbler") is een Amerikaanse microblogging- en sociale netwerkwebsite opgericht door David Karp in 2007 en momenteel eigendom van Automattic. Met de service kunnen gebruikers multimedia en andere inhoud op een korte blog plaatsen. Gebruikers kunnen ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (gestileerd als feedly) is een nieuwsaggregatorapplicatie voor verschillende webbrowsers en mobiele apparaten met iOS en Android. Het is ook beschikbaar als cloudgebaseerde service. Het verzamelt nieuwsfeeds uit verschillende online bronnen die de gebruiker kan aanpassen en delen met anderen....
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite is een beheerplatform voor sociale media, gecreëerd door Ryan Holmes in 2008. De gebruikersinterface van het systeem heeft de vorm van een dashboard en ondersteunt sociale netwerkintegraties voor Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn en YouTube. Hootsuite is gevestigd in Vancouver en hee...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Bedenk opnieuw hoe sociale media uw bedrijf kunnen laten groeien met Sprout Social. Bekijk onze tools voor het beheer van sociale media in actie. Start vandaag nog uw eigen gratis proefperiode.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio biedt een tool voor het ontdekken van inhoud waarmee contentcuratieblogs en sociale media moeiteloos kunnen worden gemaakt voor bedrijven in elke niche of markt.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics stelt bedrijven in staat om inzichten op het gebied van klant-, product-, merk- en werknemerservaringen op één plek vast te leggen en hierop actie te ondernemen.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
De tool die aanvoelt als een marketingteam. Tailwind automatiseert de moeilijkste delen van uw social media marketing, zodat u slimmer en sneller kunt groeien.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Een gebruiksvriendelijke software voor beheer van sociale media waarmee u georganiseerd kunt blijven, tijd kunt besparen en eenvoudig uw inbox, publicatie, rapportage, monitoring en teamsamenwerkingstools kunt beheren.
Sendible
sendible.com
Breng uw merkverhaal naar een hoger niveau op sociale media. Werk samen met uw klanten en teams om het succes van inhoud op elk platform te plannen, plaatsen en meten.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is een digitaal consumenteninformatiebedrijf met hoofdkantoor in Brighton, Engeland. Brandwatch verkoopt zes verschillende producten: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriably, Reviews en BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is een ‘selfservice-applicatie’ of software-as-a-service, d...
Awario
awario.com
Start gratis met merkmonitoring! Houd vermeldingen op internet bij, analyseer uw concurrentie, houd uw niche-beïnvloeders in de gaten en vind leads op sociale netwerken!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is een selfservice cloudgebaseerd softwarebedrijf voor business intelligence-applicaties, gevestigd in Los Angeles, Californië. Het bedrijf staat bekend om de creatie van de business dashboard-app, ontworpen om gegevens uit verschillende geïntegreerde bronnen van business intelligence te ...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker is een ongelooflijk krachtige tool voor analyse van sociale media en monitoringtool voor sociale media, aanbevolen door merken en bureaus over de hele wereld.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Vergroot uw aanwezigheid op Instagram, Facebook, Twitter en LinkedIn met exclusieve inzichten en de beste managementtools voor uw team. Start een gratis proefperiode van 14 dagen.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole is een Hashtag Analytics- en Social Media Analytics-bedrijf dat realtime gegevens levert met hashtag-tracking voor Twitter, Instagram en Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Ontdek hoe Meltwater PR- en marketingteams helpt de berichtgeving in de media op zowel nieuws als sociale media te monitoren en het merkbeheer te verbeteren.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Klanten vertrouwen op het AI-platform van Dataminr voor vroege signalen van gebeurtenissen met grote impact en opkomende risico's, om met vertrouwen te reageren en crises effectiever te beheren
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Bekijk de Instagram-activiteit van iedereen zonder app-installatie. Zie wat iemand leuk vindt en volgt op Instagram met Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 geeft u direct toegang tot vermeldingen over uw merk op internet.
eclincher
eclincher.com
Ontdek eclincher, het enige platform voor beheer van sociale media dat u ooit nodig zult hebben! Overwin de overweldiging van sociale media en krijg controle over uw marketingtaken op sociale media!
Mention
mention.com
Ontvang de alles-in-één tool waarmee u naar uw publiek kunt luisteren, uitstekende berichten kunt publiceren en op uw klanten kunt reageren.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Ga op grote schaal met klanten in gesprek. Statusbrew is een tool voor sociale media-engagement die uw sociale inbox verenigt, uw team samenbrengt en geautomatiseerde workflows creëert. En er is meer.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
De beste mediamonitoringservice in zijn klasse voor tv, radio, nieuws, podcasts en sociale media, en de meest nauwkeurige database met mediacontacten in de branche.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Alles wat teams nodig hebben om sociale mediakanalen te beheren. Bouw schaalbare workflows voor samenwerking om inhoud te plannen, prestaties te analyseren, betrokkenheid te beheren en concurrenten te monitoren.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimaliseer de digitale klantreis. Emplifi's uniforme platform van software voor klantervaring en beheersoftware voor sociale media dicht de CX-kloof.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Vind de inhoud die het beste presteert. Werk samen met de influencers die er toe doen. Gebruik onze contentinzichten om ideeën te genereren, goed presterende content te creëren, uw prestaties te monitoren en influencers te identificeren. BuzzSumo ondersteunt de strategieën van meer dan 500.000 mar...
SentiOne
sentione.com
Ontdek op AI gebaseerd online luisteren en de toekomst van automatisering van klantenservice met conversatievoicebots en chatbots.
Exolyt
exolyt.com
De toonaangevende TikTok-analysetool waarmee bedrijven TikTok-accounts kunnen analyseren, inzichtelijke rapporten kunnen krijgen en de gegevens kunnen exporteren.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions graaft elk hoekje van het internet af om alle merkvermeldingen over iemand of iets te vinden. Gebruik het voor merk- en mediamonitoring, spionage van concurrenten, reputatiebeheer, luisteren naar internet en sociale media en nog veel meer!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform om al uw sociale media-activiteiten te beheren, monitoren en meten. Bereik uw B2B-marketingdoelen. Boek een demo.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is het marketingplatform voor merken met meerdere locaties. We stellen bedrijven als Ace Hardware, Sport Clips en Anytime Fitness in staat om via elk marketingkanaal verbinding te maken met een lokaal publiek.
Khoros
khoros.com
Onze software helpt u de beste klantervaringen te bieden door digitale zorg, sociale marketing en merkgemeenschappen op te bouwen en op te schalen. Klik om te beginnen!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is een oplossing voor het beheer van sociale media voor bedrijven met meerdere locaties en profielen. Beheer al uw publicaties, advertenties, betrokkenheid, recensies en rapportage vanaf één gecentraliseerd platform MavSocial biedt de unieke mogelijkheid voor bedrijven met meerdere locatie...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
Begrijp hoe het publiek met welk onderwerp dan ook omgaat. Analyseer en rapporteer over ruim 7 jaar aan gegevens over publieke betrokkenheid op internet en sociale media.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
Realtime mediamonitoring voor communicatieteams. Combineer realtime feeds van web- en sociale inhoud met gegevens over publieke betrokkenheid, om de inhoud te identificeren en te voorspellen die ertoe doet
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES biedt datawetenschapsmogelijkheden die informatie-intelligentie onthullen waarmee gebruikers inzichten kunnen verkrijgen die industriële innovatie mogelijk maken en de prestaties stimuleren.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles wat u nodig heeft om doelgroepen te begrijpen en betere marketingresultaten, resultaten op sociale media, resultaten van influencers, mediastrategieën, groeistrategieën of rendement op advertentie-uitgaven te behalen. Zet consumentensegmentatie en culturele inzichten centraal in uw strategie ...
Reputation
reputation.com
Een wereld van interacties vraagt om een actieplatform. Transformeer feedback uit recensies, vind-ik-leuks, vermeldingen, opmerkingen en klikken in uw concurrentievoordeel.
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...